In Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, you will often take prisoners after a fight, but what to do with them? Instead of killing the innocent ones, just take them as prisoners and they can be a real treasure. This guide covers all the details on What To do With Prisoners in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord once you have captured them.

What To do With Prisoners in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Just like enemy lords after defeating them in a battle in Mount and Blade 2, you also have a choice on what to do with smaller level prisoners like foot soldiers. You can either execute these prisoners, sell them or recruit them into your own army in Bannerlord.

How to Sell the Prisoners

So those prisoners that you have caught which are either farmers or weak for battles, you can trade them for some valuable Deenars.

In order to trade the prisoners, the first step is to find a really large town. Normal towns do not have a Tavern in them, and that is where you trade the prisoners.

So find a really large town, and then select the Tavern District. Instead of visiting it, select the option of ‘Ransom your Prisoners’. This will show all of your prisoners with their trade amount listed in brackets.

While trading the prisoners, you should keep an eye for strong battle hardened prisoners. Such prisoners can be an asset for your next option with prisoners – recruiting prisoners.

How to Recruit Prisoners

Once you have captured several prisoners, you can check the Party menu to see the prisoners in your captivity. At the beginning, you cannot carry much soldiers, and hence you might not be able to recruit them as soldiers.

But once you have unlocked a huge space for soldiers, prisoners can be your main source for recruiting new soldiers. For this, all you have to do is to select a prisoner and then name the unit you want to put him in.

Sometimes there will be a small arrow mark with some prisoners and you might not be able to recruit them.

The reason is that those prisoners do not want to betray their previous allegiances and hence you will have to wait until they start believing in your cause. Once the arrow mark is removed, you may turn them into a soldier immediately.