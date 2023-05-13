In Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, after you’ve managed to be a ruler of a kingdom, you will be allowed to take in lords from different factions and ask them to take part in your objectives, by joining your kingdom. In this guide, we will show you How to Recruit Enemy Lords in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Recruit Enemy Lords in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

To recruit an enemy lord, go ahead and speak to one of the nobles and tell them that the ruler of their faction should not have their loyalty because they’re not worthy of it. In this way, they’ll tell you to talk to the head member of the family.

After you’ve started to converse with the head of the family, you will have to answer a series of questions that will help you light up some pips. Once you’ve lit all (4) of them up, you will be able to recruit them.

The probability of getting your answers right will also depend on your skills and traits in Mount and Blade 2. If you already have good relations with the lords in Mount and Blade 2, it will be easier for you to recruit them.

Currently, the dialogue system is quite vague and we can’t state any certain success rates for different questions which may help you be successful with the conversation.

If you’re successful, another window will pop up through which you will be required to trade in gold or some other items so that the enemy lords accept the offer to join your kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you end up not convincing the lord, you will not be able to convince them later, which is why you should finish the dialogue if you feel like the odds are not in your favor.

Though if the enemy lord was captured during the battle, you may not recruit them since they can only be kept as prisoners or put into the dungeon, and you can execute them as well. However, executing the lord will result in very bad relations with the clan they belonged to.

You can also ransom some nobles if you’re not looking forward to recruiting them. This will allow you to have gold and it will also improve your Roguery skill.

You can also let the enemy lords or nobles go after you’ve imprisoned them during the battle. This will allow you to have an increased Charm skill, which will help you with recruiting them afterwards.

For now, we’ve found out that you can also run into endless loop bugs while trying to recruit an enemy lord.

Like if you’ve tried to recruit an enemy warlord after you’ve been fighting them on the field. Their army still might be bumping into yours, while the dialogue may be on an endless loop where it will reopen over and over again, basically making it impossible to recruit the enemy lord in that case in Bannerlord.