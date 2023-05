In this Wasteland 3 Armors guide, we have listed down all the available armor pieces in the Wasteland 3 that you will come across. We have detailed their effects as well as the requirements for these armor pieces if there are any.

Wasteland 3 Best Armor List

Like any RPG game, Wasteland 3 allows us to equip our character with various gear pieces and sets. This equipment, worn by a character, grants defensive buffs and properties to the character.

On top of individual armor pieces, there are numerous unique armor sets and outfits in Wasteland 3.

To further improve them, you can also modify armors to improve the effects they provide.

You can find Armor pieces like Head armor, chest armor, leg armor and some cosmetic pieces like outfits in the game while exploring.

Helmets

NAME EFFECT REQUIREMENTS RANGER GENERAL’S HAT Coordination: +1 Luck: +1 Awareness: +1 Strength: +1 Speed: +1 Intelligence: +1 Charisma: +1 – TACTICAL ARMOR HELMET Critical Chance: +3% Armor : +4 – RADTEK HELMET Armor: +4 4 Strength ATTENTION WHORE’S PHALLUS CHAPEAU – – MACHINE SHOP HELMET Mechanics: +1 Armor: +2 – SAVAGE HELMET Armor : +5 5 Strength CHEMTEK HELMET Armor : +8 Healing Bonus: +15.0% Resistance to Poisoned: +20% 6 Weird Science 4 Strength GRID IRON HELMET Armor : +4 Status effect Resistance: +10% – HOG MASK Armor : +4 Damage Vs. Animals: +15% – SCOUT HELMET Hit Damage: +6% Perception: +1 Armor : +3 TANK HELMET Armor : +6 6 Strength TROOPER HELMET Hit Chance: +5% Armor : +5 None COMPOSITE HELMET Armor : +9 7 Strength COMMANDO HELMET Critical Chance: +8% Armor : +6 None EXOSKELETON HELMET Armor +13 Melee Damage Bonus +15.0% 3 Weird Science 7 Strength WASTE DWELLER HELMET Armor Stat +8 Cold Resistance +50% None MURDERCROSS HELMET Speed +1 Armor +3 None COMMANDANT’S HELMET Critical Damage +15% Armor +6 Initiative +10% None ELECTROHELMET HELMET Armor +4 Ability: Electrohelmet (3AP) 32-48 Damage On Success: Applies Shocked 3 Weird Science BREATHER MASK Armor +7 Resistance to Poisoned +100% None SOLDERPUNK HELMET Armor +7 Fire Resistance +50% None NUCLEAR’S KNIGHT HELMET Armor +6 Cold Resistance +15% Fire Resistance +15% Explosive Resistance +15% None POWER ARMOR HELMET Armor +11 8 Strength

Chest Armor

NAME EFFECT REQUIREMENTS TACTICAL ARMOR Armor: +5 – RADTEK ARMOR Armor: +6 4 Strength MERC ARMOR Armor: +4 – SAVAGE ARMOR Armor: +7 5 Strength SCOUT ARMOR Armor: +3 – SCRAP ARMOR Armor: +4 3 Strength MACHINE SHOP CHEST Armor: +4 – TANK ARMOR Armor: +9 6 Strength TROOPER ARMOR Armor: +6 ATTENTION WHORE’S TU-TU SEXY SEPARATES – – COMMANDO ARMOR Armor : +7 Healing Bonus: +20.0% None COMPOSITE ARMOR Armor : +11 7 Strength EXOSKELETON CHEST ARMOR Armor +27 Melee Damage Bonus +20.0% Ability: Earthquake (4AP) Healig: 0% of Max CON On Success: Applies Stunned 3 Weird Science 7 Strength CHEMTEK CHEST Armor +16 Healing Bonus: +20.0% Resistance to poisoned +20% Ability: Combat Stim (2AP) Use to gain +2AP and 15% Hit Chance for 6 turns On Succes: Applies combat Stim 6 Weird Science 4 Strength

Leg Armor

NAME EFFECT REQUIREMENTS TACTICAL ARMOR LEG Armor : +3 – SCOUT PANTS Combat Speed: +0.2 Armor: +1 – RADTEK PANTS Armor : +3 4 Strength SCRAP PANTS Armor: +2 3 Strength ATTENTION WHORE’S PISS-BABY SEX BOOTS – – MACHINE SHOP PANTS Armor : +3 + SAVAGE LEGS Armor : +5 – TANK LEGS Armor : +6 6 Strength TROOPER LEGS Combat Speed: +0.1 Armor : +4 None COMMANDO LEGS Combat Speed: +0.2 Armor : +6 None COMPOSITE LEGS Armor : +8 7 Strength

Outfits

Name Location Price RAGTAG OUTFIT Can be Purchased form Josiah Casady at Ranger HQ $29 SCRAPPER OUTFIT Can be Purchased form Josiah Casady at Ranger HQ $29 WORKER OUTFIT Can be Purchased form Josiah Casady at Ranger HQ $29 SCIENTIST OUTFIT Can be found at Sans Luxe Apartmets $50 RANCHER OUTFIT Can be purchased from Ananda Rabindranath at Colorado Springs $26 COMMONER OUTFIT Can be purchased from Ananda Rabindranath at Colorado Springs $26 HIPSTER OUTFIT Can be purchased from Ananda Rabindranath at Colorado Springs $26 ATTENTION WHORE Found at Little Vegas after talking to Queen of Hearts – ELF OUTFIT Can be found inside Santa’s House, in Santa’s Workshop – SANTA OUTFIT Kill the enemies at Santa’s Workshop to acquire this – VAMPIRE SUIT Inside a safe in Bizarre Interior – BEAR SUIT Buy from Opie at Aspen – GORILLA SUIT Inside the cabin at Snowed Inn Resort –

Armor Sets

NAME SET PARTS TOTAL EFFECT REQUIREMENTS TACTICAL ARMOR SET Tactical Armor Helmet Tactical Armor Critical Chance +3% Armor +12 None RADTEK ARMOR SET Radtek Helmet Radtek Armor Radtek Pants Armor +13 4 Strength MACHINE SHOP SET Machine Shop Helmet Machine Shop Chest Machine Shop Pants Mechanics +1 Armor +6 None SAVAGE ARMOR SET Savage Helmet Savage Armor Savage Legs Armor +17 5 Strength CHEMTEK ARMOR SET Chemtek Helmet Chemtek Chest Chemtek Legs Armor: +32 Healing Bonus: +50.0% Resistance to poisoned +20% Ability: Combat Stim (2AP) Use to gain +2AP and 15% Hit Chance for 6 turns On Success: Applies combat Stim 6 Weird Science 4 Strength SCOUT ARMOR SET Scout Helmet Scout Armor Scout Pants Hit Damage: +6% Perception: +1 Armor : +7 Combat Speed +0.2 None TANK ARMOR SET Tank Helmet Tank Armor Tank Legs Armor : +17 6 Strength TROOPER ARMOR SET Trooper Helmet Trooper Armor Trooper Legs Hit Chance: +5% Armor : +15 Combat Speed +0.1 None COMPOSITE ARMOR SET Commando Helmet Commando Armor Commando Legs Critical Chance: +8% Armor : +19 Healing Bonus: +20.0% Combat Speed +0.2 None EXOSKELETON ARMOR SET Exoskeleton Helmet Exoskeleton Chest Armor Exoskeleton Legs Armor +53 Melee Damage Bonus +50% Ability: Earthquake (4AP) Healing: 0% of Max CON On Success: Applies Stunned 3 Weird Science 7 Strength POWER ARMOR SET Power Armor Helmet Power Armor Power Armor Legs Armor +?? 8 Strength

Utilities