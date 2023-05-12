Wasteland 2 Companions Guide – Locations, Tips, How to Recruit



The Wastelands can be a lonely place to explore, so you’ll need all the company you can get.

You’ll have party members with you to explore the rather unfortunate lands, but most of the times it’s not enough, and you’ll have to seek other characters in the world to help you venture forth in your journey.

For more help on Wasteland 2, read our Combat Tips, Character Stats, Weapons and Armor Guide.

Wasteland 2 Companions

There are plenty of NPC Companions that you can take along with you, but not all of them are optimal options.

Choosing which one to have by your side is as essential as choosing which weapon you will carry with you. Be wise with your choice, as you explore the many companions!

Angela Deth

Attributes

Coordination 8

Luck 1

Awareness 6

Strength 4

Speed 6

Intelligence 4

Charisma 2

Level

Level 14, AP 10, Initiative 14, Weight 93, MAXCON 91

Key Skills

Assault Rifles 6

Blunt Weapons 4

Brute Force 5

Kiss Ass 3

Outdoorsman 2

Weaponsmithing 2

Equipment

Ace’s Wrench

Faded Letters

M1 Assault Rifle

Pain Relievers

Location

Ranger Citadel

Angela Deth is a ranged party member with speed and agility through her Initiative and good AP. She’s helpful all along and has a good role to play in the plot. She has 2 extra attribute points and 5 extra skill points, and can be easily recruited (just by talking to her).

However, Angel is a temporary recruit and stays with you for the first third of the game. She also seems to have a strict moral code, and will react negatively to any kind of act morally questionable act, such as murder.

Ashley Brygo

Attributes

Coordination 6

Luck 2

Awareness 6

Strength 2

Speed 6

Intelligence 4

Charisma 2

Level

Level 1, AP 9, Initiative 14, Weight 69, MAXCON 20

Key Skills

Heavy Weapons 2

Sniper Rifles 2

Submachine Guns 2

Equipment

Greaser with .38 Caliber Rounds (30)

Hunting Rifle with .30-06 Rounds (20)

Location

Ranger Citadel

Ashley is one of the three special recruits that can be found outside the Ranger Citadel.

Her stats are balanced to encourage a ranger styled play, and though she’s level 1 and (thus) useless to most experienced players, those who somehow manage to lose a party member or wish to go with a singleton will want to use Ashley’s decent set of sniping skills.

She is decently fast and has appreciable enough attributes to become a substitute for any missing party member. She’s a bit tricky to recruit though, and generally is very fragile, forcing you to keep her out of reach from most foes.

Chisel

Attributes

Coordination 6

Luck 3

Awareness 5

Strength 4

Speed 4

Intelligence 4

Charisma 2

Level

Level 7, AP 9, Initiative 12, Weight 93, MAXCON 56

Key Skills

Blunt Weapons 2

Brute Force 2

Hard Ass 2

Equipment

Crowbar

Extra Strength Pain Relievers

Location

Rail Nomad Camp

Chisel has become a terrible companion ever since his update, and has abysmal ratings. He’s very low level, and what makes him even less appealing is the difficulty with which one can acquire him.

There is every reason to skip him and opt for some of the better ones later on.

Corran Cain

Attributes

Coordination 5

Luck 2

Awareness 5

Strength 7

Speed 4

Intelligence 3

Charisma 2

Level

Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 12, Weight 129, MAXCON 65

Key Skills

Bladed Weapons 3

Demolitions 3

Kiss Ass 1

Equipment

Hatchet

Location

Titan Temple (Chaos Ending)

Another poor companion that offers absolutely nothing. You’ll find him after completing nearly half of the game, and will be way ahead of his level by then.

There are other companions in the game you’ll find earlier who can do everything Corran can, except they do it simply better.

The only half-decent thing going on for Corran is his weight and strength, but apart from that, there is little that would impress you or anyone, especially considering the difficulty of the process of acquiring his services.

Dan Q

Attributes

Coordination 2

Luck 3

Awareness 4

Strength 2

Speed 3

Intelligence 7

Charisma 7

Level

Level 6, AP 7, Initiative 10, Weight 69, MAXCON 40

Key Skills

Barter 1

Handguns 1

Perception 1

Smart Ass 1

Equipment

.38 Revolver with 24 rounds

Location

Titan Temple (Monk Ending)

The idea was to create a recruitable NPC that was based around Charisma and Intelligence, but it seems that’s all you’ll need him for. Utterly useless, Dan Q has awful stats that reflect his wannabe personality and suit up.

Yes, he wears 3D glasses, but other than that there is absolutely no reason to even consider him as a part of your team. He is slow, weak, and except for being smart with words he has nothing good to offer.

Gary “NaCl” Wolfe

Attributes

Coordination 8

Luck 3

Awareness 4

Strength 2

Speed 3

Intelligence 7

Charisma 1

Level

Level 6, AP 10, Initiative 10, Weight 69, MAXCON 40

Key Skills

Computer Science 1

Perception 1

Safecracking 2

Sniper Rifles 2

Equipment

Bullpup Sniper Rifle

Location

Titan Temple (DBM Ending)

You could call Gary average at best, because he’s still pretty weak in everything when you find him. He’s slow and fragile, has a decent Sniper build, but lacks anything impressive.

Like Dan Q and Corran Cain, he’s a level 6 character you’ll find when you yourself are around level 15, so having him around is just an extra person enemies can attack.

La Loca

Attributes

Coordination 6

Luck 2

Awareness 6

Strength 5

Speed

Intelligence 2

Charisma 2

Level

Level 1, AP 9, Initiative 13, Weight 105, MAXCON 29

Key Skills

Brute Force 2

Outdoorsman 2

Shotguns 2

Equipment

Pump Shotgun

Location

Ranger Citadel

La Loca is the second of the three special recruitable companions outside the Ranger Citadel. Much like Ashley, she is only really useful if you plan on a singleton playthrough or somehow lost your party member.

La Loca is a shotgun-wielding companion, but a lot of her skills are adjusted to actually give encouragement to melee. This makes her rather unbalanced at the start, but if you’re picking her up early in the game (which you should be, as she’s just level 1) then you could probably even out her build.

Her biggest drawback is the poor Intelligence, which can lead to some trouble at the start.

Lexcanium

Attributes

Coordination 4

Luck 2

Awareness 5

Strength 5

Speed 3

Intelligence 8

Charisma 1

Level

Level 8, AP 9, Initiative 11, Weight 105, MAXCON 64

Key Skills

Alarm Disarm 2

Brawling 3

Computer Science 3

Kiss Ass 1

Equipment

Lexcanium’s Bionic Arm

Location

Damonta

Lexcranium is another one of those companions who are average at best. He lacks speed in general, but makes up for it with good strength and great Intelligence.

The massive problem with this character though is that you find him midway in the game, where your level will probably be twice or more than his.

As a brawler, his attributes and selection of skills is rather poor, so investing time in making him better may not be the brightest idea.

Pizapi Joran

Attributes

Coordination 5

Luck 2

Awareness 3

Strength 4

Speed 3

Intelligence 7

Charisma 4

Level

Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 9, Weight 93, MAXCON 51

Key Skills

Computer Science 2

Energy Weapons 3

Mechanical Repair 3

Perception 2

Equipment

Laser Carbine

Location

Darwin Village

Pizepi was formerly known as Vipula, when her name was finally changed. Sadly, nothing too much was done to improve her performance in battle, though she does make a useful tech-specialist if you wish to have one.

Overall, she’s slow and lacks speed, and worst off she is Charisma locked. Her Skill points are scattered around, making it time consuming and strenuous to fix her up.

Ralphy

Attributes

Coordination 4

Luck 2

Awareness 4

Strength 6

Speed 4

Intelligence 4

Charisma 4

Level

Level 5, AP 8, Initiative 11, Weight 117, MAXCON 56

Key Skills

Alarm Disarming 2

Blunt Weapons 3

Mechanical Repair 2

Perception 1

Toaster Repair 1

Equipment

Extra Strength Pain Relievers

Wooden Staff

Location

Rail Nomad Camp

The best part about Ralfy is that he’s considerably easy to recruit. If you’ve been having a difficult time getting a half-decent companion easily, then Ralfy would probably make a good substitute.

His crowbar has been swapped for a wooden staff which he uses as a melee, but sadly he’s quite slow with it. The rest of his stats are more or less well-rounded and balance, though it would’ve been nice to have some speed.

The skill distribution on the other hand is pretty awful, so you might want to look into it before you decide that he should tag along.

Rook

Attributes

Coordination 6

Luck 4

Awareness 6

Strength 2

Speed 4

Intelligence 4

Charisma 2

Level

Level 1, AP 8, Initiative 13, Weight 69, MAXCON 20

Key Skills

Assault Rifles 2

Computer Science 2

Mechanical Repair 2

Equipment

M1 Rifle

Location

Ranger Citadel

Rook is the final of the three emergency companions you’ll find outside the Citadel. This is once again a companion that should only be taken if you somehow manage to lose your party member or are playing a singleton game.

Rook has poor strength, but makes up for it with good speed. He’s going to start at level 1, so make sure you get him early on. Really nothing special about Rooks at all, but he’s certainly not the worst companion you’ll come across.

Rose

Attributes

Coordination 5

Luck 4

Awareness 5

Strength 2

Speed 4

Intelligence 8

Charisma 2

Level

Level 3, AP 8, Initiative 13, Weight 69, MAXCON 28

Key Skills

Field Medic 2

Handguns 2

Surgeon 2

Equipment

Pain Relievers

Rose’s Notebook

Rose’s Thorn

Location

Ag Center

If you’re looking for a good support, you’ve got one in the form of Rose. She’s got great Intelligence and her skills are set up well for the medic role in your group.

If you’re in need of a medic, you should consider acquiring her by saving the Ag Center. Rose is also tied into almost every single plot in the game, so having her around really adds to the curve of the story.

Her negative sides are quite negative, such as how squishy she is, and how she can be highly judgmental and even leave the side if you are persistent on doing morally shady things.

Scotchmo

Attributes

Coordination 4

Luck 6

Awareness 4

Strength 6

Speed 4

Intelligence 2

Charisma 2

Level

Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 11, Weight 117, MAXCON 62

Key Skills

Barter 2

Bladed Weapons 2

Safecracking 2

Shotguns 2

Smart Ass 2

Equipment

Coach Gun

Location

Rail Nomad Camp

This hobo is rather crazy and unreliable, so maybe you’ll want him for the laughs. He’ll occasionally shout and fire shotgun rounds at absolutely nothing during combat.

He has some unmarked quests and pretty interesting dialogues, but apart from that there is little reason to recruit the guy, especially considering how unreliable he can be.

Takayuki

Attributes

Coordination 5

Luck 2

Awareness 5

Strength 7

Speed 4

Intelligence 3

Charisma 2

Level

Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 12, Weight 129, MAXCON 65

Key Skills

Bladed Weapons 3

Brute Force 3

Demolitions 2

Equipment

Pickaxe

Location

Leve L’upe Mine

This mule is reliable for breaking stuff, and makes a pretty good companion overall.

The speed is a little sad and makes large contribution in combat difficult, but Takayuki’s presence is quite helpful, especially if you want a little bang.

He’s also fairly strong as his Strength indicates, and you can get him quite early on in the game. A much better option than Corran Cain.

Vulture’s Cry

Attributes

Coordination 4

Luck 2

Awareness 6

Strength 2

Speed 6

Intelligence 2

Charisma 6

Level

Level 5, AP 7, Initiative 14, Weight 69, MAXCON 28

Key Skills

Animal Whisperer 2

Brute Force 1

Field Medic 2

Kiss Ass 2

Outdoorsman 2

Perception 1

Sniper Rifles 2

Equipment

G43-W

Pet Rock

Unusual Bow

Location

Highpool

Despite various patches, Vulture’s Cry has barely gotten any kind of decent update that would address the issue of the awful distribution of attribute points.

Her Intelligence is awful and makes it even more difficult to manually fix her up. She’s an average sniper at best, but there’s little reason to acquire her, as she lacks flexibility to play a reliable role in your party.

The skill distribution is quite awful, and her AP is barely enough to even fire her sniper. Not nice!