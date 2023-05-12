Wasteland 2 Companions Guide – Locations, Tips, How to Recruit

The Wastelands can be a lonely place to explore, so you’ll need all the company you can get.
You’ll have party members with you to explore the rather unfortunate lands, but most of the times it’s not enough, and you’ll have to seek other characters in the world to help you venture forth in your journey.
Wasteland 2 Companions
There are plenty of NPC Companions that you can take along with you, but not all of them are optimal options.
Choosing which one to have by your side is as essential as choosing which weapon you will carry with you. Be wise with your choice, as you explore the many companions!
Angela Deth
Attributes
- Coordination 8
- Luck 1
- Awareness 6
- Strength 4
- Speed 6
- Intelligence 4
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 14, AP 10, Initiative 14, Weight 93, MAXCON 91
Key Skills
- Assault Rifles 6
- Blunt Weapons 4
- Brute Force 5
- Kiss Ass 3
- Outdoorsman 2
- Weaponsmithing 2
Equipment
- Ace’s Wrench
- Faded Letters
- M1 Assault Rifle
- Pain Relievers
Location
- Ranger Citadel
Angela Deth is a ranged party member with speed and agility through her Initiative and good AP. She’s helpful all along and has a good role to play in the plot. She has 2 extra attribute points and 5 extra skill points, and can be easily recruited (just by talking to her).
However, Angel is a temporary recruit and stays with you for the first third of the game. She also seems to have a strict moral code, and will react negatively to any kind of act morally questionable act, such as murder.
Ashley Brygo
Attributes
- Coordination 6
- Luck 2
- Awareness 6
- Strength 2
- Speed 6
- Intelligence 4
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 1, AP 9, Initiative 14, Weight 69, MAXCON 20
Key Skills
- Heavy Weapons 2
- Sniper Rifles 2
- Submachine Guns 2
Equipment
- Greaser with .38 Caliber Rounds (30)
- Hunting Rifle with .30-06 Rounds (20)
Location
- Ranger Citadel
Ashley is one of the three special recruits that can be found outside the Ranger Citadel.
Her stats are balanced to encourage a ranger styled play, and though she’s level 1 and (thus) useless to most experienced players, those who somehow manage to lose a party member or wish to go with a singleton will want to use Ashley’s decent set of sniping skills.
She is decently fast and has appreciable enough attributes to become a substitute for any missing party member. She’s a bit tricky to recruit though, and generally is very fragile, forcing you to keep her out of reach from most foes.
Chisel
Attributes
- Coordination 6
- Luck 3
- Awareness 5
- Strength 4
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 4
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 7, AP 9, Initiative 12, Weight 93, MAXCON 56
Key Skills
- Blunt Weapons 2
- Brute Force 2
- Hard Ass 2
Equipment
- Crowbar
- Extra Strength Pain Relievers
Location
- Rail Nomad Camp
Chisel has become a terrible companion ever since his update, and has abysmal ratings. He’s very low level, and what makes him even less appealing is the difficulty with which one can acquire him.
There is every reason to skip him and opt for some of the better ones later on.
Corran Cain
Attributes
- Coordination 5
- Luck 2
- Awareness 5
- Strength 7
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 3
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 12, Weight 129, MAXCON 65
Key Skills
- Bladed Weapons 3
- Demolitions 3
- Kiss Ass 1
Equipment
- Hatchet
Location
- Titan Temple (Chaos Ending)
Another poor companion that offers absolutely nothing. You’ll find him after completing nearly half of the game, and will be way ahead of his level by then.
There are other companions in the game you’ll find earlier who can do everything Corran can, except they do it simply better.
The only half-decent thing going on for Corran is his weight and strength, but apart from that, there is little that would impress you or anyone, especially considering the difficulty of the process of acquiring his services.
Dan Q
Attributes
- Coordination 2
- Luck 3
- Awareness 4
- Strength 2
- Speed 3
- Intelligence 7
- Charisma 7
Level
Level 6, AP 7, Initiative 10, Weight 69, MAXCON 40
Key Skills
- Barter 1
- Handguns 1
- Perception 1
- Smart Ass 1
Equipment
- .38 Revolver with 24 rounds
Location
- Titan Temple (Monk Ending)
The idea was to create a recruitable NPC that was based around Charisma and Intelligence, but it seems that’s all you’ll need him for. Utterly useless, Dan Q has awful stats that reflect his wannabe personality and suit up.
Yes, he wears 3D glasses, but other than that there is absolutely no reason to even consider him as a part of your team. He is slow, weak, and except for being smart with words he has nothing good to offer.
Gary “NaCl” Wolfe
Attributes
- Coordination 8
- Luck 3
- Awareness 4
- Strength 2
- Speed 3
- Intelligence 7
- Charisma 1
Level
- Level 6, AP 10, Initiative 10, Weight 69, MAXCON 40
Key Skills
- Computer Science 1
- Perception 1
- Safecracking 2
- Sniper Rifles 2
Equipment
- Bullpup Sniper Rifle
Location
- Titan Temple (DBM Ending)
You could call Gary average at best, because he’s still pretty weak in everything when you find him. He’s slow and fragile, has a decent Sniper build, but lacks anything impressive.
Like Dan Q and Corran Cain, he’s a level 6 character you’ll find when you yourself are around level 15, so having him around is just an extra person enemies can attack.
La Loca
Attributes
- Coordination 6
- Luck 2
- Awareness 6
- Strength 5
- Speed
- Intelligence 2
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 1, AP 9, Initiative 13, Weight 105, MAXCON 29
Key Skills
- Brute Force 2
- Outdoorsman 2
- Shotguns 2
Equipment
- Pump Shotgun
Location
- Ranger Citadel
La Loca is the second of the three special recruitable companions outside the Ranger Citadel. Much like Ashley, she is only really useful if you plan on a singleton playthrough or somehow lost your party member.
La Loca is a shotgun-wielding companion, but a lot of her skills are adjusted to actually give encouragement to melee. This makes her rather unbalanced at the start, but if you’re picking her up early in the game (which you should be, as she’s just level 1) then you could probably even out her build.
Her biggest drawback is the poor Intelligence, which can lead to some trouble at the start.
Lexcanium
Attributes
- Coordination 4
- Luck 2
- Awareness 5
- Strength 5
- Speed 3
- Intelligence 8
- Charisma 1
Level
- Level 8, AP 9, Initiative 11, Weight 105, MAXCON 64
Key Skills
- Alarm Disarm 2
- Brawling 3
- Computer Science 3
- Kiss Ass 1
Equipment
- Lexcanium’s Bionic Arm
Location
- Damonta
Lexcranium is another one of those companions who are average at best. He lacks speed in general, but makes up for it with good strength and great Intelligence.
The massive problem with this character though is that you find him midway in the game, where your level will probably be twice or more than his.
As a brawler, his attributes and selection of skills is rather poor, so investing time in making him better may not be the brightest idea.
Pizapi Joran
Attributes
- Coordination 5
- Luck 2
- Awareness 3
- Strength 4
- Speed 3
- Intelligence 7
- Charisma 4
Level
- Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 9, Weight 93, MAXCON 51
Key Skills
- Computer Science 2
- Energy Weapons 3
- Mechanical Repair 3
- Perception 2
Equipment
- Laser Carbine
Location
- Darwin Village
Pizepi was formerly known as Vipula, when her name was finally changed. Sadly, nothing too much was done to improve her performance in battle, though she does make a useful tech-specialist if you wish to have one.
Overall, she’s slow and lacks speed, and worst off she is Charisma locked. Her Skill points are scattered around, making it time consuming and strenuous to fix her up.
Ralphy
Attributes
- Coordination 4
- Luck 2
- Awareness 4
- Strength 6
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 4
- Charisma 4
Level
- Level 5, AP 8, Initiative 11, Weight 117, MAXCON 56
Key Skills
- Alarm Disarming 2
- Blunt Weapons 3
- Mechanical Repair 2
- Perception 1
- Toaster Repair 1
Equipment
- Extra Strength Pain Relievers
- Wooden Staff
Location
- Rail Nomad Camp
The best part about Ralfy is that he’s considerably easy to recruit. If you’ve been having a difficult time getting a half-decent companion easily, then Ralfy would probably make a good substitute.
His crowbar has been swapped for a wooden staff which he uses as a melee, but sadly he’s quite slow with it. The rest of his stats are more or less well-rounded and balance, though it would’ve been nice to have some speed.
The skill distribution on the other hand is pretty awful, so you might want to look into it before you decide that he should tag along.
Rook
Attributes
- Coordination 6
- Luck 4
- Awareness 6
- Strength 2
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 4
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 1, AP 8, Initiative 13, Weight 69, MAXCON 20
Key Skills
- Assault Rifles 2
- Computer Science 2
- Mechanical Repair 2
Equipment
- M1 Rifle
Location
- Ranger Citadel
Rook is the final of the three emergency companions you’ll find outside the Citadel. This is once again a companion that should only be taken if you somehow manage to lose your party member or are playing a singleton game.
Rook has poor strength, but makes up for it with good speed. He’s going to start at level 1, so make sure you get him early on. Really nothing special about Rooks at all, but he’s certainly not the worst companion you’ll come across.
Rose
Attributes
- Coordination 5
- Luck 4
- Awareness 5
- Strength 2
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 8
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 3, AP 8, Initiative 13, Weight 69, MAXCON 28
Key Skills
- Field Medic 2
- Handguns 2
- Surgeon 2
Equipment
- Pain Relievers
- Rose’s Notebook
- Rose’s Thorn
Location
- Ag Center
If you’re looking for a good support, you’ve got one in the form of Rose. She’s got great Intelligence and her skills are set up well for the medic role in your group.
If you’re in need of a medic, you should consider acquiring her by saving the Ag Center. Rose is also tied into almost every single plot in the game, so having her around really adds to the curve of the story.
Her negative sides are quite negative, such as how squishy she is, and how she can be highly judgmental and even leave the side if you are persistent on doing morally shady things.
Scotchmo
Attributes
- Coordination 4
- Luck 6
- Awareness 4
- Strength 6
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 2
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 11, Weight 117, MAXCON 62
Key Skills
- Barter 2
- Bladed Weapons 2
- Safecracking 2
- Shotguns 2
- Smart Ass 2
Equipment
- Coach Gun
Location
- Rail Nomad Camp
This hobo is rather crazy and unreliable, so maybe you’ll want him for the laughs. He’ll occasionally shout and fire shotgun rounds at absolutely nothing during combat.
He has some unmarked quests and pretty interesting dialogues, but apart from that there is little reason to recruit the guy, especially considering how unreliable he can be.
Takayuki
Attributes
- Coordination 5
- Luck 2
- Awareness 5
- Strength 7
- Speed 4
- Intelligence 3
- Charisma 2
Level
- Level 6, AP 8, Initiative 12, Weight 129, MAXCON 65
Key Skills
- Bladed Weapons 3
- Brute Force 3
- Demolitions 2
Equipment
- Pickaxe
Location
- Leve L’upe Mine
This mule is reliable for breaking stuff, and makes a pretty good companion overall.
The speed is a little sad and makes large contribution in combat difficult, but Takayuki’s presence is quite helpful, especially if you want a little bang.
He’s also fairly strong as his Strength indicates, and you can get him quite early on in the game. A much better option than Corran Cain.
Vulture’s Cry
Attributes
- Coordination 4
- Luck 2
- Awareness 6
- Strength 2
- Speed 6
- Intelligence 2
- Charisma 6
Level
- Level 5, AP 7, Initiative 14, Weight 69, MAXCON 28
Key Skills
- Animal Whisperer 2
- Brute Force 1
- Field Medic 2
- Kiss Ass 2
- Outdoorsman 2
- Perception 1
- Sniper Rifles 2
Equipment
- G43-W
- Pet Rock
- Unusual Bow
Location
- Highpool
Despite various patches, Vulture’s Cry has barely gotten any kind of decent update that would address the issue of the awful distribution of attribute points.
Her Intelligence is awful and makes it even more difficult to manually fix her up. She’s an average sniper at best, but there’s little reason to acquire her, as she lacks flexibility to play a reliable role in your party.
The skill distribution is quite awful, and her AP is barely enough to even fire her sniper. Not nice!