Wasteland 2 Weapons and Armor Guide

Weapons and armor in Wasteland 2 are divided into different categories which are further divided into different tiers with varying attributes. Since there are merely twelve kinds of armor, I've decided to merge them in a single guide instead of creating a separate guide.
Wasteland 2 Armor
Light Armor
Leather Jacket
This tier 1 armor provides +2 armor, weighs 5.0 lbs, and will set you back $250.
Bullet Proof Shirt
This tier 2 armor provides +3 armor, weighs 5.0 lbs, and will set you back $500.
Tactical Vest
This tier 3 armor provides +4 armor, weighs 7.0 lbs, and will set you back $750.
Kevlar Vest
This tier 4 armor provides +5 armor, weighs 9.0 lbs, and will set you back $1000.
Kevlar Suit
This tier 5 armor provides +6 armor, -0.4 combat speed, weighs 11.0 lbs, and will set you back $1250.
Spectrum Assault Vest
This tier 6 armor provides +7 armor, weighs 13.0 lbs, and will set you back $1500.
What’s Changed? – Most of the things have been kept as the same. Leather Jacket is still the weakest type of armor and weight of many armor pieces have been increased with decreased costs.
Heavy Armor
Goat Hide Armor
This tier 1 armor provides +3 armor, -0.4 combat speed, weighs 3.0 lbs, and will cost you $250.
Steel Plate Armor
This tier 2 armor provides +4 armor, -0.8 Combat Speed, weighs 7.0 lbs, and will cost you $500.
Combat Armor
This tier 3 armor provides +5 armor, -0.4 Combat Speed, weighs 9.0 lbs, and will cost you $750.
Mobile Infantry Armor
This tier 4 armor provides +7 armor, -0.6 Combat Speed, weighs 11.0 lbs, and will cost you $1000.
Power Armor
This tier 5 armor provides +9 armor, -1.0 Combat Speed, weighs 13.0 lbs, and will cost you $1250.
Pseudo-Chitin Armor
This tier 6 armor provides +10 armor, -0.6 Combat Speed, weighs 15.0 lbs, and will cost you $1500.
What’s Changed? – Similar to Light armor, you won’t see many changes here. Once again, the costs and weights of these parts are altered with the Power armor and Pseudo-Chitin armor being the strongest.
Wasteland 2 Weapons
Assault Rifles
M1
This tier 1-1 assault rifle has AP of 4, CAP of 8, crit 1.6x, damage range of 6-12, and costs $70.
M14
This tier 1-2 assault rifle has AP of4, CAP of 20, Crit 2.2x, damage range of 7-13, and costs $160.
Rust Bucket
This tier 1-3 assault rifle has AP of 5, CAP of 20, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 10-14, and costs $135.
M4 Carbine
This tier 2-1 assault rifle has AP of 5/8, CAP of 30, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 19-27, and costs $260.
FAMAS
This tier 2-2 assault rifle has AP of 4/5, CAP of 25, Crit 1.7x, damage range of 14-21, and costs $310.
HK33
This tier 3-1 assault rifle has AP of 4/6, CAP of 20, Crit 1.6x, damage range of 16-25, and costs $410.
M16
This tier 3-2 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 1.6x, damage range of 37-48, and costs $490.
AK-47
This tier 4-1 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 2.4x, damage range of 30-50, and costs $570.
AUG
This tier 4-2 assault rifle has AP of 4/6, CAP of 30, Crit 1.7x, damage range of 26-32, and costs $750.
G3
This tier 5-1 assault rifle has AP of 4/8, CAP of 30, Crit 1.7x, damage range of 20-34, and costs $720.
AK-97
This tier 5-2 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 45-66, and costs $940.
FN-Fal
This tier 6-1 assault rifle has AP of 4/6, CAP of 30, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-38, and costs $1100.
G41
This tier 6-2 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 1.6x, damage range of 57-75, and costs $1300.
What You Should Know – The beginner level assault rifles start off with firing one shot at a time. However, the higher tiered ones are capable of firing in bursts. Bowling M16, The Lariat, and the Wegman Aether Corruptor can be acquired from the Ranger Citadel.
Out of these unique weapons, M16 is the one you shouldn’t be using. The Wegman Aether Corruptor has an increased chance of debuffing enemies and The Lariat is able to immobilize target.
These guns are able to use barrel, magazine, scope, and under barrel mods.
Blades
Knife
This tier 1-1 weapon has the AP of 3, Crit 1.9x, damage range of 5-10, and costs $80.
Sickle
This tier 1-2 weapon has the AP of 3, Crit 2.0x, damage range of 6-9, and costs $150.
Makeshift Machete
This tier 1-3 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.0x, damage range of 4-9, and costs $140.
Makeshift Cleaver
This tier 2-1 weapon has the AP of 3, crit 1.9x, damage range of 7-10, and costs $265.
Pickaxe
This tier 2-2 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 8-12, and costs $310.
Combat Knife
This tier 3-1 weapon has the AP of 3, crit 2.2x, damage range of 10-15 and costs $400.
Hatchet
This tier 3-2 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.1x, damage range of 15-18 and costs $500.
Fire Axe
This tier 4-1 weapon has the AP of 5, crit 2.4x, damage range of 28-35, and costs $585.
Machete
This tier 4-2 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 1.8x, damage range of 17-24, and costs $675.
Combat Machete
This tier 5-1 weapon has the AP of 3, crit 1.9x, damage range of 18-23, and costs $750.
Sawsword
This tier 5-2 weapon has the AP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 40-46, and costs $880.
Makeshift Sword
This tier 6-1 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 17-24, and costs $1000.
Proton Axe
This tier 6-2 weapon has the AP of 6, crit 2.9x, damage range of 35-52, and costs $1200.
What You Should Know – One noticeable difference that you’ll notice in the final version is that Pen of all blade weapons has been increased by one point.
Coming to the unique blades, the Pocket Knife is found in the Titan Valley and is the weakest among all.
Shu-Model Combat Knife and Face Ripper are pretty decent and can inflict special status effects – you’ll find these in the Ranger Citadel. These weapons use grip and weight mods.
Blunt Weapons
Barb Wire Bat
This tier 1-1 weapon has AP of 5, crit 2.6x, damage range of 7-13, and costs $70.
Nail Board
This tier 1-2 weapon has AP of 5, crit 3.4x, damage range of 10-15, and costs $155.
Hobo Basher
This tier 1-3 weapon has AP of 4, crit 3.2x, damage range of 5-9, and costs $135.
Pipe
This tier 2-1 weapon has AP of 5, crit 3.4x, damage range of 14-19, and costs $270.
Wooden Staff
This tier 2-2 weapon has AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 9-13, and costs $315.
Crowbar
This tier 3-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 3x, damage range of 12-16, and costs $410.
Nightstick
This tier 3-2 weapon has AP of 4, crit 2.9x, damage range of 16-21, and costs $490.
Wrench
This tier 4-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 2.4x, damage range of 17-22, and costs $575.
Rebar Staff
This tier 4-2 weapon has AP of 5, crit 3.4x, damage range of 35-48, and costs $700.
Makeshift Mace
This tier 5-1 weapon has AP of 6, crit 2.4x, damage range of 42-60, and costs $935.
Spiked Bat
This tier 5-2 weapon has AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 18-27, and costs $750.
Sledgehammer
This tier 6-1 weapon has AP of 5, crit 2.6x, damage range of 45-65, and costs $1050.
Plasma Hammer
This tier 6-2 weapon has AP of 5, crit 2.9x, damage range of 55-75, and costs $1250.
What You Should Know – These weapons have pretty insane critical multiplier which makes them quite useful. You’ll easily be able to take out enemies with a single shot. You’ll also receive huge armor penetration boost after the tier 5 weapons due to the increased Pen.
Brawler Weapons
SAP of Gloves
This tier 1-1 weapon has AP of 2, crit 1.8x, damage range of 2-5, and will set you back $130.
Brass Knuckles
This tier 2-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 1.9x, damage range of 6-9, and will set you back $265.
Rebar Knuckles
This tier 3-1 weapon has AP of 4, crit 3.4x, damage range of 8-11, and will set you back $400.
Metal Nails
This tier 4-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 3.4x, damage range of 10-12, and will set you back $485.
Boom Fis
This tier 5-1 weapon has AP of 4, crit 3.4x, damage range of 11-15, and will set you back $660.
Dragon’s Claws
This tier 6-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 2.9x, damage range of 15-19, and will set you back $1100.
What You Should Know – These weapons have below-average base damage, but when it comes to critical multipliers, these can even give blunt weapons a run for their money.
Each hit with these weapon have a 20% chance of inflicting concussion. As for the mods that you can use with these weapons, there are not any.
Energy Weapons
Phase Blaster
This tier 1-1 weapon has an AP of 3, CAP of 6, damage range of 6-8, range of 12m, and will set you back $70.
Herbicide
This tier 1-2 weapon has an AP of 6/8, CAP of 8, damage range of 10-19, range of 14m, and will set you back $157.
Laser Carbine
This tier 2-1 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 20, damage range of 6-9×3, range of 17m, and will set you back $315.
Laser Pistol
This tier 2-2 weapon has an AP of 3, CAP of 10, damage range of 9-11, range of 11m, and will set you back $271.
Meson Cannon
This tier 3-1 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 5, damage range of 30-38, range of 20m, and will set you back $515.
Pulse Rifle
This tier 3-2 weapon has an AP of 4/6, CAP of 10, damage range of 13-17, range of 12m, and will set you back $415.
Ion Blaster
This tier 4-1 weapon has an AP of 4, CAP of 10, damage range of 15-20, range of 20m, and will set you back $740.
Plasma Beamer
This tier 4-2 weapon has an AP of 4, CAP of 10, damage range of 7-12×3, range of 12m, and will set you back $570.
Neutron Projector
This tier 5-1 weapon has an AP of 5, CAP of 10, damage range of 40-52, range of 30m, and will set you back $910.
Photon Cannon
This tier 5-2 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, damage range of 34-42, range of 20m, and will set you back $770.
Death Ray
This tier 6-1 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, damage range of 50-70, range of 30m, and will set you back $1275.
Ion Beamer
This tier 6-2 weapon has an AP of 4, CAP of 10, damage range of 14-20, range of 20m, and will set you back $1050.
What You Should Know – These weapons make use of armor Threshold System. It means that these weapons will do twice the damage if an opponent has armor that’s higher than its threshold rating.
If the threshold rating is equal to amour then the normal damage will occur. And lastly, half the damage will be dealt if the armor is lower than the threshold rating.
Coming to the mods that can be used with these weapons, they include scope mods and under barrel mods.
Handguns
VP91Z
This tier 1-1 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 8, crit 1.5x, damage range of 6-10, range of 12m, and will set you back $70.
Ol’ Navy Revolver
This tier 1-2 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 6, crit 1.7x, damage range of 9-14, range of 10m, and will set you back $158.
.38 Semi-Automatic
This tier 1-3 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 6, crit 1.6x, damage range of 7-12, range of 13m, and will set you back $135.
Marakov
This tier 2-1 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 8, crit 1.8x, damage range of 9-15, range of 10m, and will set you back $270.
Midnight Special
This tier 2-2 weapon has AP of 2, CAP of 6, crit 1.5x, damage range of 7-11, range of 10m, and will set you back $310.
.38 Revolver
This tier 3-1 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 6, crit 1.6x, damage range of 17-22, range of 10m, and will set you back $420.
FFS Benetto
This tier 3-2 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 12, crit 1.5x, damage range of 20-31, range of 14m, and will set you back $500.
Click 17
This tier 4-1 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 12, crit 1.5x, damage range of 21-26, range of 10m, and will set you back $550.
.45 Peace Keeper
This tier 4-2 weapon has AP of 6, CAP of 6, crit 2x, damage range of 34-50, range of 12m, and will set you back $725.
Click 19
This tier 5-1 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 15, crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-38, range of 10m, and will set you back $950.
.45 Widow Maker
This tier 5-2 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 6, crit 1.5x, damage range of 22-28, range of 12m, and will set you back $780.
Wasteland Hawk
This tier 6-1 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 7, crit 1.0x, damage range of 30-40, range of 12m, and will set you back $1040.
M1911
This tier 6-2 weapon has AP of 6, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 50-70, range of 12m, and will set you back $1250.
What You Should Know – Since the beta, all the lower tiered weapons have increased jam. These guns also use a range of weapons: lower tier guns use .38 rounds and mid-to-high tiered guns have .45 caliber rounds.
As for the mods, these weapons use scope, under barrel, barrel mods.
Explosives
TNT
This tier 1 explosive has an AP of 6, damage range of 25, radius of 3m, and will set you back $50.
Pipe Bomb
This tier 2 explosive has an AP of 6, damage range of 50, radius of 3m, and will set you back $150.
Grenade
This tier 3 explosive has an AP of 6, damage range of 100, radius of 4m, and will set you back $300.
What You Should Know – These explosives have increased accuracy from the beta, but do not have any effect on the armor. These explosive also cost quite less than the rocket launcher which makes them an obvious choice.
Sub Machine Guns
Greaser
This tier 1-1 submachine gun has an AP of 5, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 8-11×3, range of 12m, and will set you back $75.
Mark II Sven
This tier 1-2 submachine gun has an AP of 4, CAP of 32, crit 1.6x, damage range of 6-7×3, range of 16m, and will set you back $160.
Mark 27
This tier 1-3 submachine gun has an AP of 4, CAP of 32, crit 1.7x, damage range of 5-8×3, range of 14m, and will set you back $150.
Skorpion
This tier 2-1 submachine gun has an AP of 4, CAP of 20, crit 1.5x, damage range of 6-11×3, range of 15m, and will set you back $260.
PP-81
This tier 2-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5, CAP of 35, crit 1.5x, damage range of 8-12×4, range of 13m, and will set you back $315.
Uzi
This tier 3-1 submachine gun has an AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 16-23×3, range of 11m, and will set you back $320.
Mac 17
This tier 3-2 submachine gun has an AP of 6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 12-21×5, range of 15m, and will set you back $510.
TMP9
This tier 4-1 submachine gun has an AP of 5/7, CAP of 20, crit 1.5x, damage range of 13-22×4, range of 13m, and will set you back $600.
Tommy Gun
This tier 4-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5/7, CAP of 50, crit 1.5x, damage range of 14-19×5, range of 9.0 and will set you back $700.
MP5k
This tier 5-1 submachine gun has an AP of 3/4, CAP of 30, crit 1.8x, damage range of 11-15×3, range of 12m, and will set you back $780.
MP5
This tier 5-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5/6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 17-31×3, range of 11m, and will set you back $960.
UMP
This tier 6-1 submachine gun has an AP of 4/6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 13-17×3, range of 13m, and will set you back $1080.
AR-Short .45
This tier 6-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5/8, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-32×3, range of 16m, and will set you back $1270.
What You Should Know – From lower to higher tier, you won’t notice any considerable damage difference. Instead, you’ll notice more bullets per burst fired.
Submachine Guns are pretty good when it comes to organic enemies, but won’t do as much good when it comes to heavily armored enemies. As for the mods, these weapons use barrel, magazine, and under barrel mods.
Sniper Rifles
Hunting Rifle
This tier 1-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 7, CAP of 5, crit 1.5x, damage range of 12-16, range of 28m, and will cost you about $150.
R270
This tier 1-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 7, crit 2.2x, damage range of 15-27, range of 25m, and will cost you about $160.
M40
This tier 1-3 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 17-21, range of 32m, and will cost you about $140.
G-43W
This tier 2-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 5, crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-32, range of 30m, and will cost you about $270.
Karabiner
This tier 2-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 5, CAP of 10, crit 2.4x, damage range of 20-30, range of 24m, and will cost you about $280.
Bullpup Sniper Rifle
This tier 3-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 5, CAP of 6, crit 1.9x, damage range of 35-45, range of 23m, and will cost you about $310.
M24
This tier 3-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 8, crit 1.8x, damage range of 42-56, range of 30m, and will cost you about $520.
SR2000-Argent
This tier 4-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 15, crit 1.8x, damage range of 36-48, range of 26m, and will cost you about $610.
SV-V
This tier 4-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 15, crit 1.8x, damage range of 36-48, range of 26m, and will cost you about $610.
Arctic Sniper
This tier 5-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 50-64, range of 36m, and will cost you about $760.
SVD
This tier 5-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 5, CAP of 10, crit 1.7x, damage range of 40-70, range of 34m, and will cost you about $1005.
PSG1
This tier 6-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, crit 2x, damage range of 50-60, range of 36m, and will cost you about $1090.
.50 Anti-Materiel Rifle
This tier 6-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 7, CAP of 20, crit 1.7x, damage range of 110-140, range of 40m, and will cost you about $1300.
What You Should Know – Unlike in beta, these weapons have been nerfed a bit. Any group with a dedicated sniper rifle at the back will dominate every field.
Those of you who have played the beta will notice reduced AP costs per shot. As for the mods, snipe rifles have barrel, magazine, scope, and under barrel mods.
Shotguns
Pump Shotgun
This tier 1-1 shotgun has an AP of 5, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 14-18, range of 12m, and will set you back $65.
Sawed Off
This tier 1-2 shotgun has an AP of 5/6, CAP of 2, crit 1.5x, damage range of 13-16, range of 9m, and will set you back $160.
Coach Gun
This tier 2-1 shotgun has an AP of 5, CAP of 2, crit 2x, damage range of 21-28, range of 12m, and will set you back $270.
Lever Action
This tier 2-2 shotgun has an AP of 5, CAP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 18-34, range of 10m, and will set you back $325.
M-37 Pump Action
This tier 3-1 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 6, crit 1.6x, damage range of 21-28, range of 12m, and will set you back 7.0 and will set you back $415.
SOSG
This tier 3-2 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 12, crit 2x, damage range of 19-30, range of 14m, and will set you back $490.
Over Under
This tier 4-1 shotgun has an AP of 3/4, CAP of 2, crit 2x, damage range of 28-35, range of 13m, and will set you back $570.
Street Cleaner
This tier 4-2 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 20, crit 2x, damage range of 20-37, range of 13m, and will set you back $670.
The Holdup
This tier 5-1 shotgun has an AP of 3, CAP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 24-35, range of 13m, and will set you back $800.
Tactical Shotgun
This tier 5-2 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 33-48, range of 13m, and will set you back $975.
Spaz 12
This tier 6-1 shotgun has an AP of 5/8, CAP of 9, crit 2x, damage range of 55-70, range of 13m, and will set you back $1050.
Jackhammer
This tier 6-2 shotgun has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, crit 2x, damage range of 45-60, range of 13m, and will set you back $1125.
What You Should Know – From the beta, the damage dealt by the shotguns has been reduced in the final version. In addition to this, the armor penetration has been increased. As for the weapon mods, these weapons only enjoy choke mods.
Rocket Launchers
Mangler
This tier 1-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 100, Pen 5, radius of 4m, and will cost you about $155.
Sabot Rocket
This tier 2-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 150, Pen 7, radius of 5m, and will cost you about $300.
LAW
This tier 3-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 200, Pen 9, radius of 6m, and will cost you about $500.
RPG-7
This tier 4-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 500, has radius of 7m, and will cost you about $700.
What You Should Know – Similar to grenades, these weapons are also 100% accurate. However, it’s recommended that one goes with grenades due to their cheap costs than the rocket launchers.
Another odd thing to bear in mind is that these weapons don’t necessarily get 10 armor penetration.
HMGs
M2
This tier 1-1, AP of 6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 4-7×8, range of 22m, and will set you back $70.
Bren
This tier 2-1, AP of 5, CAP of 36, crit 1.8x, damage range of 9-14 range of 20m, and will set you back $270.
Bar
This tier 3-1, AP of 6, CAP of 24, crit 1.5x, damage range of 15-22 range of 22m, and will set you back $415.
M60
This tier 4-1, AP of 5, CAP of 100, crit 1.5x, damage range of 15-24 range of 24m, and will set you back $600.
SAW
This tier 5-1, AP of 8, CAP of 100, crit 1.5x, damage range of 17-25, range of 24m, and will set you back $850.
Minigun
This tier 6-1, AP of 7, CAP of 200, crit 1.6x, damage range of 22-30, range of 24m, and will set you back $1170.
What You Should Know – These weapons have some pretty insane damage, but suffer from jamming every now and then. In addition to this, these weapons also take up large amount of ammo in no time.
As for the mods, these guns don’t have any mods to use with them.