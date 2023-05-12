Wasteland 2 Weapons and Armor Guide



Weapons and armor in Destiny are divided into different categories which are further divided into different tiers with varying attributes. Since there are merely twelve kinds of armor, I’ve decided to merge them in a single guide instead of creating a separate guide.

Like always, if you find anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below and I’ll update it with your feedback.

Wasteland 2 Armor

Light Armor

Leather Jacket

This tier 1 armor provides +2 armor, weighs 5.0 lbs, and will set you back $250.

Bullet Proof Shirt

This tier 2 armor provides +3 armor, weighs 5.0 lbs, and will set you back $500.

Tactical Vest

This tier 3 armor provides +4 armor, weighs 7.0 lbs, and will set you back $750.

Kevlar Vest

This tier 4 armor provides +5 armor, weighs 9.0 lbs, and will set you back $1000.

Kevlar Suit

This tier 5 armor provides +6 armor, -0.4 combat speed, weighs 11.0 lbs, and will set you back $1250.

Spectrum Assault Vest

This tier 6 armor provides +7 armor, weighs 13.0 lbs, and will set you back $1500.

What’s Changed? – Most of the things have been kept as the same. Leather Jacket is still the weakest type of armor and weight of many armor pieces have been increased with decreased costs.

Heavy Armor

Goat Hide Armor

This tier 1 armor provides +3 armor, -0.4 combat speed, weighs 3.0 lbs, and will cost you $250.

Steel Plate Armor

This tier 2 armor provides +4 armor, -0.8 Combat Speed, weighs 7.0 lbs, and will cost you $500.

Combat Armor

This tier 3 armor provides +5 armor, -0.4 Combat Speed, weighs 9.0 lbs, and will cost you $750.

Mobile Infantry Armor

This tier 4 armor provides +7 armor, -0.6 Combat Speed, weighs 11.0 lbs, and will cost you $1000.

Power Armor

This tier 5 armor provides +9 armor, -1.0 Combat Speed, weighs 13.0 lbs, and will cost you $1250.

Pseudo-Chitin Armor

This tier 6 armor provides +10 armor, -0.6 Combat Speed, weighs 15.0 lbs, and will cost you $1500.

What’s Changed? – Similar to Light armor, you won’t see many changes here. Once again, the costs and weights of these parts are altered with the Power armor and Pseudo-Chitin armor being the strongest.

Wasteland 2 Weapons

Assault Rifles

M1

This tier 1-1 assault rifle has AP of 4, CAP of 8, crit 1.6x, damage range of 6-12, and costs $70.

M14

This tier 1-2 assault rifle has AP of4, CAP of 20, Crit 2.2x, damage range of 7-13, and costs $160.

Rust Bucket

This tier 1-3 assault rifle has AP of 5, CAP of 20, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 10-14, and costs $135.

M4 Carbine

This tier 2-1 assault rifle has AP of 5/8, CAP of 30, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 19-27, and costs $260.

FAMAS

This tier 2-2 assault rifle has AP of 4/5, CAP of 25, Crit 1.7x, damage range of 14-21, and costs $310.

HK33

This tier 3-1 assault rifle has AP of 4/6, CAP of 20, Crit 1.6x, damage range of 16-25, and costs $410.

M16

This tier 3-2 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 1.6x, damage range of 37-48, and costs $490.

AK-47

This tier 4-1 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 2.4x, damage range of 30-50, and costs $570.

AUG

This tier 4-2 assault rifle has AP of 4/6, CAP of 30, Crit 1.7x, damage range of 26-32, and costs $750.

G3

This tier 5-1 assault rifle has AP of 4/8, CAP of 30, Crit 1.7x, damage range of 20-34, and costs $720.

AK-97

This tier 5-2 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 45-66, and costs $940.

FN-Fal

This tier 6-1 assault rifle has AP of 4/6, CAP of 30, Crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-38, and costs $1100.

G41

This tier 6-2 assault rifle has AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, Crit 1.6x, damage range of 57-75, and costs $1300.

What You Should Know – The beginner level assault rifles start off with firing one shot at a time. However, the higher tiered ones are capable of firing in bursts. Bowling M16, The Lariat, and the Wegman Aether Corruptor can be acquired from the Ranger Citadel.

Out of these unique weapons, M16 is the one you shouldn’t be using. The Wegman Aether Corruptor has an increased chance of debuffing enemies and The Lariat is able to immobilize target.

These guns are able to use barrel, magazine, scope, and under barrel mods.

Blades

Knife

This tier 1-1 weapon has the AP of 3, Crit 1.9x, damage range of 5-10, and costs $80.

Sickle

This tier 1-2 weapon has the AP of 3, Crit 2.0x, damage range of 6-9, and costs $150.

Makeshift Machete

This tier 1-3 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.0x, damage range of 4-9, and costs $140.

Makeshift Cleaver

This tier 2-1 weapon has the AP of 3, crit 1.9x, damage range of 7-10, and costs $265.

Pickaxe

This tier 2-2 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 8-12, and costs $310.

Combat Knife

This tier 3-1 weapon has the AP of 3, crit 2.2x, damage range of 10-15 and costs $400.

Hatchet

This tier 3-2 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.1x, damage range of 15-18 and costs $500.

Fire Axe

This tier 4-1 weapon has the AP of 5, crit 2.4x, damage range of 28-35, and costs $585.

Machete

This tier 4-2 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 1.8x, damage range of 17-24, and costs $675.

Combat Machete

This tier 5-1 weapon has the AP of 3, crit 1.9x, damage range of 18-23, and costs $750.

Sawsword

This tier 5-2 weapon has the AP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 40-46, and costs $880.

Makeshift Sword

This tier 6-1 weapon has the AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 17-24, and costs $1000.

Proton Axe

This tier 6-2 weapon has the AP of 6, crit 2.9x, damage range of 35-52, and costs $1200.

What You Should Know – One noticeable difference that you’ll notice in the final version is that Pen of all blade weapons has been increased by one point.

Coming to the unique blades, the Pocket Knife is found in the Titan Valley and is the weakest among all.

Shu-Model Combat Knife and Face Ripper are pretty decent and can inflict special status effects – you’ll find these in the Ranger Citadel. These weapons use grip and weight mods.

Blunt Weapons

Barb Wire Bat

This tier 1-1 weapon has AP of 5, crit 2.6x, damage range of 7-13, and costs $70.

Nail Board

This tier 1-2 weapon has AP of 5, crit 3.4x, damage range of 10-15, and costs $155.

Hobo Basher

This tier 1-3 weapon has AP of 4, crit 3.2x, damage range of 5-9, and costs $135.

Pipe

This tier 2-1 weapon has AP of 5, crit 3.4x, damage range of 14-19, and costs $270.

Wooden Staff

This tier 2-2 weapon has AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 9-13, and costs $315.

Crowbar

This tier 3-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 3x, damage range of 12-16, and costs $410.

Nightstick

This tier 3-2 weapon has AP of 4, crit 2.9x, damage range of 16-21, and costs $490.

Wrench

This tier 4-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 2.4x, damage range of 17-22, and costs $575.

Rebar Staff

This tier 4-2 weapon has AP of 5, crit 3.4x, damage range of 35-48, and costs $700.

Makeshift Mace

This tier 5-1 weapon has AP of 6, crit 2.4x, damage range of 42-60, and costs $935.

Spiked Bat

This tier 5-2 weapon has AP of 4, crit 2.4x, damage range of 18-27, and costs $750.

Sledgehammer

This tier 6-1 weapon has AP of 5, crit 2.6x, damage range of 45-65, and costs $1050.

Plasma Hammer

This tier 6-2 weapon has AP of 5, crit 2.9x, damage range of 55-75, and costs $1250.

What You Should Know – These weapons have pretty insane critical multiplier which makes them quite useful. You’ll easily be able to take out enemies with a single shot. You’ll also receive huge armor penetration boost after the tier 5 weapons due to the increased Pen.

Brawler Weapons

SAP of Gloves

This tier 1-1 weapon has AP of 2, crit 1.8x, damage range of 2-5, and will set you back $130.

Brass Knuckles

This tier 2-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 1.9x, damage range of 6-9, and will set you back $265.

Rebar Knuckles

This tier 3-1 weapon has AP of 4, crit 3.4x, damage range of 8-11, and will set you back $400.

Metal Nails

This tier 4-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 3.4x, damage range of 10-12, and will set you back $485.

Boom Fis

This tier 5-1 weapon has AP of 4, crit 3.4x, damage range of 11-15, and will set you back $660.

Dragon’s Claws

This tier 6-1 weapon has AP of 3, crit 2.9x, damage range of 15-19, and will set you back $1100.

What You Should Know – These weapons have below-average base damage, but when it comes to critical multipliers, these can even give blunt weapons a run for their money.

Each hit with these weapon have a 20% chance of inflicting concussion. As for the mods that you can use with these weapons, there are not any.

Energy Weapons

Phase Blaster

This tier 1-1 weapon has an AP of 3, CAP of 6, damage range of 6-8, range of 12m, and will set you back $70.

Herbicide

This tier 1-2 weapon has an AP of 6/8, CAP of 8, damage range of 10-19, range of 14m, and will set you back $157.

Laser Carbine

This tier 2-1 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 20, damage range of 6-9×3, range of 17m, and will set you back $315.

Laser Pistol

This tier 2-2 weapon has an AP of 3, CAP of 10, damage range of 9-11, range of 11m, and will set you back $271.

Meson Cannon

This tier 3-1 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 5, damage range of 30-38, range of 20m, and will set you back $515.

Pulse Rifle

This tier 3-2 weapon has an AP of 4/6, CAP of 10, damage range of 13-17, range of 12m, and will set you back $415.

Ion Blaster

This tier 4-1 weapon has an AP of 4, CAP of 10, damage range of 15-20, range of 20m, and will set you back $740.

Plasma Beamer

This tier 4-2 weapon has an AP of 4, CAP of 10, damage range of 7-12×3, range of 12m, and will set you back $570.

Neutron Projector

This tier 5-1 weapon has an AP of 5, CAP of 10, damage range of 40-52, range of 30m, and will set you back $910.

Photon Cannon

This tier 5-2 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, damage range of 34-42, range of 20m, and will set you back $770.

Death Ray

This tier 6-1 weapon has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, damage range of 50-70, range of 30m, and will set you back $1275.

Ion Beamer

This tier 6-2 weapon has an AP of 4, CAP of 10, damage range of 14-20, range of 20m, and will set you back $1050.

What You Should Know – These weapons make use of armor Threshold System. It means that these weapons will do twice the damage if an opponent has armor that’s higher than its threshold rating.

If the threshold rating is equal to amour then the normal damage will occur. And lastly, half the damage will be dealt if the armor is lower than the threshold rating.

Coming to the mods that can be used with these weapons, they include scope mods and under barrel mods.

Handguns

VP91Z

This tier 1-1 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 8, crit 1.5x, damage range of 6-10, range of 12m, and will set you back $70.

Ol’ Navy Revolver

This tier 1-2 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 6, crit 1.7x, damage range of 9-14, range of 10m, and will set you back $158.

.38 Semi-Automatic

This tier 1-3 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 6, crit 1.6x, damage range of 7-12, range of 13m, and will set you back $135.

Marakov

This tier 2-1 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 8, crit 1.8x, damage range of 9-15, range of 10m, and will set you back $270.

Midnight Special

This tier 2-2 weapon has AP of 2, CAP of 6, crit 1.5x, damage range of 7-11, range of 10m, and will set you back $310.

.38 Revolver

This tier 3-1 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 6, crit 1.6x, damage range of 17-22, range of 10m, and will set you back $420.

FFS Benetto

This tier 3-2 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 12, crit 1.5x, damage range of 20-31, range of 14m, and will set you back $500.

Click 17

This tier 4-1 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 12, crit 1.5x, damage range of 21-26, range of 10m, and will set you back $550.

.45 Peace Keeper

This tier 4-2 weapon has AP of 6, CAP of 6, crit 2x, damage range of 34-50, range of 12m, and will set you back $725.

Click 19

This tier 5-1 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 15, crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-38, range of 10m, and will set you back $950.

.45 Widow Maker

This tier 5-2 weapon has AP of 3, CAP of 6, crit 1.5x, damage range of 22-28, range of 12m, and will set you back $780.

Wasteland Hawk

This tier 6-1 weapon has AP of 4, CAP of 7, crit 1.0x, damage range of 30-40, range of 12m, and will set you back $1040.

M1911

This tier 6-2 weapon has AP of 6, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 50-70, range of 12m, and will set you back $1250.

What You Should Know – Since the beta, all the lower tiered weapons have increased jam. These guns also use a range of weapons: lower tier guns use .38 rounds and mid-to-high tiered guns have .45 caliber rounds.

As for the mods, these weapons use scope, under barrel, barrel mods.

Explosives

TNT

This tier 1 explosive has an AP of 6, damage range of 25, radius of 3m, and will set you back $50.

Pipe Bomb

This tier 2 explosive has an AP of 6, damage range of 50, radius of 3m, and will set you back $150.

Grenade

This tier 3 explosive has an AP of 6, damage range of 100, radius of 4m, and will set you back $300.

What You Should Know – These explosives have increased accuracy from the beta, but do not have any effect on the armor. These explosive also cost quite less than the rocket launcher which makes them an obvious choice.

Sub Machine Guns

Greaser

This tier 1-1 submachine gun has an AP of 5, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 8-11×3, range of 12m, and will set you back $75.

Mark II Sven

This tier 1-2 submachine gun has an AP of 4, CAP of 32, crit 1.6x, damage range of 6-7×3, range of 16m, and will set you back $160.

Mark 27

This tier 1-3 submachine gun has an AP of 4, CAP of 32, crit 1.7x, damage range of 5-8×3, range of 14m, and will set you back $150.

Skorpion

This tier 2-1 submachine gun has an AP of 4, CAP of 20, crit 1.5x, damage range of 6-11×3, range of 15m, and will set you back $260.

PP-81

This tier 2-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5, CAP of 35, crit 1.5x, damage range of 8-12×4, range of 13m, and will set you back $315.

Uzi

This tier 3-1 submachine gun has an AP of 5/7, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 16-23×3, range of 11m, and will set you back $320.

Mac 17

This tier 3-2 submachine gun has an AP of 6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 12-21×5, range of 15m, and will set you back $510.

TMP9

This tier 4-1 submachine gun has an AP of 5/7, CAP of 20, crit 1.5x, damage range of 13-22×4, range of 13m, and will set you back $600.

Tommy Gun

This tier 4-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5/7, CAP of 50, crit 1.5x, damage range of 14-19×5, range of 9.0 and will set you back $700.

MP5k

This tier 5-1 submachine gun has an AP of 3/4, CAP of 30, crit 1.8x, damage range of 11-15×3, range of 12m, and will set you back $780.

MP5

This tier 5-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5/6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 17-31×3, range of 11m, and will set you back $960.

UMP

This tier 6-1 submachine gun has an AP of 4/6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 13-17×3, range of 13m, and will set you back $1080.

AR-Short .45

This tier 6-2 submachine gun has an AP of 5/8, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-32×3, range of 16m, and will set you back $1270.

What You Should Know – From lower to higher tier, you won’t notice any considerable damage difference. Instead, you’ll notice more bullets per burst fired.

Submachine Guns are pretty good when it comes to organic enemies, but won’t do as much good when it comes to heavily armored enemies. As for the mods, these weapons use barrel, magazine, and under barrel mods.

Sniper Rifles

Hunting Rifle

This tier 1-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 7, CAP of 5, crit 1.5x, damage range of 12-16, range of 28m, and will cost you about $150.

R270

This tier 1-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 7, crit 2.2x, damage range of 15-27, range of 25m, and will cost you about $160.

M40

This tier 1-3 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 17-21, range of 32m, and will cost you about $140.

G-43W

This tier 2-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 5, crit 1.5x, damage range of 24-32, range of 30m, and will cost you about $270.

Karabiner

This tier 2-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 5, CAP of 10, crit 2.4x, damage range of 20-30, range of 24m, and will cost you about $280.

Bullpup Sniper Rifle

This tier 3-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 5, CAP of 6, crit 1.9x, damage range of 35-45, range of 23m, and will cost you about $310.

M24

This tier 3-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 8, crit 1.8x, damage range of 42-56, range of 30m, and will cost you about $520.

SR2000-Argent

This tier 4-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 15, crit 1.8x, damage range of 36-48, range of 26m, and will cost you about $610.

SV-V

This tier 4-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 15, crit 1.8x, damage range of 36-48, range of 26m, and will cost you about $610.

Arctic Sniper

This tier 5-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 50-64, range of 36m, and will cost you about $760.

SVD

This tier 5-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 5, CAP of 10, crit 1.7x, damage range of 40-70, range of 34m, and will cost you about $1005.

PSG1

This tier 6-1 sniper rifle has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, crit 2x, damage range of 50-60, range of 36m, and will cost you about $1090.

.50 Anti-Materiel Rifle

This tier 6-2 sniper rifle has an AP of 7, CAP of 20, crit 1.7x, damage range of 110-140, range of 40m, and will cost you about $1300.

What You Should Know – Unlike in beta, these weapons have been nerfed a bit. Any group with a dedicated sniper rifle at the back will dominate every field.

Those of you who have played the beta will notice reduced AP costs per shot. As for the mods, snipe rifles have barrel, magazine, scope, and under barrel mods.

Shotguns

Pump Shotgun

This tier 1-1 shotgun has an AP of 5, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 14-18, range of 12m, and will set you back $65.

Sawed Off

This tier 1-2 shotgun has an AP of 5/6, CAP of 2, crit 1.5x, damage range of 13-16, range of 9m, and will set you back $160.

Coach Gun

This tier 2-1 shotgun has an AP of 5, CAP of 2, crit 2x, damage range of 21-28, range of 12m, and will set you back $270.

Lever Action

This tier 2-2 shotgun has an AP of 5, CAP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 18-34, range of 10m, and will set you back $325.

M-37 Pump Action

This tier 3-1 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 6, crit 1.6x, damage range of 21-28, range of 12m, and will set you back 7.0 and will set you back $415.

SOSG

This tier 3-2 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 12, crit 2x, damage range of 19-30, range of 14m, and will set you back $490.

Over Under

This tier 4-1 shotgun has an AP of 3/4, CAP of 2, crit 2x, damage range of 28-35, range of 13m, and will set you back $570.

Street Cleaner

This tier 4-2 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 20, crit 2x, damage range of 20-37, range of 13m, and will set you back $670.

The Holdup

This tier 5-1 shotgun has an AP of 3, CAP of 5, crit 2x, damage range of 24-35, range of 13m, and will set you back $800.

Tactical Shotgun

This tier 5-2 shotgun has an AP of 4, CAP of 7, crit 1.5x, damage range of 33-48, range of 13m, and will set you back $975.

Spaz 12

This tier 6-1 shotgun has an AP of 5/8, CAP of 9, crit 2x, damage range of 55-70, range of 13m, and will set you back $1050.

Jackhammer

This tier 6-2 shotgun has an AP of 6, CAP of 10, crit 2x, damage range of 45-60, range of 13m, and will set you back $1125.

What You Should Know – From the beta, the damage dealt by the shotguns has been reduced in the final version. In addition to this, the armor penetration has been increased. As for the weapon mods, these weapons only enjoy choke mods.

Rocket Launchers

Mangler

This tier 1-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 100, Pen 5, radius of 4m, and will cost you about $155.

Sabot Rocket

This tier 2-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 150, Pen 7, radius of 5m, and will cost you about $300.

LAW

This tier 3-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 200, Pen 9, radius of 6m, and will cost you about $500.

RPG-7

This tier 4-1 launcher has an AP of 7, deals damage of 500, has radius of 7m, and will cost you about $700.

What You Should Know – Similar to grenades, these weapons are also 100% accurate. However, it’s recommended that one goes with grenades due to their cheap costs than the rocket launchers.

Another odd thing to bear in mind is that these weapons don’t necessarily get 10 armor penetration.

HMGs

M2

This tier 1-1, AP of 6, CAP of 30, crit 1.5x, damage range of 4-7×8, range of 22m, and will set you back $70.

Bren

This tier 2-1, AP of 5, CAP of 36, crit 1.8x, damage range of 9-14 range of 20m, and will set you back $270.

Bar

This tier 3-1, AP of 6, CAP of 24, crit 1.5x, damage range of 15-22 range of 22m, and will set you back $415.

M60

This tier 4-1, AP of 5, CAP of 100, crit 1.5x, damage range of 15-24 range of 24m, and will set you back $600.

SAW

This tier 5-1, AP of 8, CAP of 100, crit 1.5x, damage range of 17-25, range of 24m, and will set you back $850.

Minigun

This tier 6-1, AP of 7, CAP of 200, crit 1.6x, damage range of 22-30, range of 24m, and will set you back $1170.

What You Should Know – These weapons have some pretty insane damage, but suffer from jamming every now and then. In addition to this, these weapons also take up large amount of ammo in no time.

As for the mods, these guns don’t have any mods to use with them.