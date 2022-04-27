Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Adds Lootable Perks

The ongoing third season of Call of Duty: Warzone has introduced a list of perks that will drop as items on Caldera. These are perks that players can find either on the ground or by opening supply boxes during matches.

According to patch notes shared earlier today, there are a total of eight perks in Warzone that players can look forward to loot. They are going to be of legendary rarity, meaning that the perks will have the lowest drop chance in the game.

The following are the lootable perks in the third season of Warzone:

Battle Hardened – increases resistance to tactical grenades

Engineer

High Alert – warns when an enemy has you in their line of sight

Restock – reduces recharge time

Tempered – refills armor with only two plates

Quick Fix – improves health regeneration

Scavenger – uses dead players to resupply

Pointman (Plunder Exclusive) – increases money earned from missions

While calling it “one of the biggest additions this season,” developer Raven Software explained that lootable perks make opening supply boxes “more meaningful” when players already have their preferred weapons and equipment.

This is because there is no limit to how many perks players can equip at once. In the third season, players can equip all eight perks if they are able to find them. It should go without saying that equipping the same perk will not be possible.

Call of Duty: Warzone plans to pit Godzilla against King Kong as part of a titan-level in-game event called Operation Monarch for the third season. Expect upcoming updates to pave the game and story for Operation Monarch which officially begins on May 11, 2022.