How To Turn Proximity Chat Off/On in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduces a rather unique voice chat feature called proximity chat which you can use to communicate with nearby enemy players.

When two players or squads are near each other, proximity chat will allow them to hear each other’s voice communications.

The feature adds a whole new dimension to the battle royale formula. You now need to be extra careful about what and when you speak on voice chat because there just might be an enemy player around the corner listening in.

In addition, you can also speak with enemy players through proximity chat. That, however, requires you to first assimilate, which is another new feature where you can join or invite enemy squads/players.

You can disable proximity chat at any point in the game. The following guide will tell you how.

How to toggle proximity chat in WZ2?

Take note that proximity chat is enabled by default in Warzone 2. You can toggle the feature by following the steps below.