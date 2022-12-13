How To Show FPS Counter In Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has an incredibly fast TTK, meaning that you die and kill faster than in previous games in the franchise. Having the highest frames per second (FPS) possible gives you an edge in gunfights, specifically because high FPS makes the game and your movements smoother. Players with low or stuttering FPS are likely to have a harder time trying to aim at moving targets.

Hence, you will want to know how much FPS you are getting in Warzone 2. Much like WZ1 and the previous Modern Warfare games, you have to tinker with the in-game settings to display the FPS Counter.

The following guide will tell you how to enable the FPS Counter in Warzone 2.

How to display the FPS counter in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 has a built-in dashboard at the top of the screen that displays not only the FPS but also several other important hardware-network data in real-time.

This dashboard, however, is disabled by default. You need to follow the step below to enable it.

Launch Warzone 2 and open Settings by clicking on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

by clicking on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Head into Interface .

. Scroll all the way to the bottom to find Telemetry and set it to Custom .

and set it to . Expand its options to turn on the FPS Counter and whatever else you find important.

We recommend turning on Server Latency, Packet Loss, GPU Temperature, and VRAM Usage. This real-time data will let you know if your low frame rates are because of connection issues or hardware limitations.

Warzone 2 has been suffering from low FPS since launch. Some of these are optimization issues but there are some stuttering fixes that you can use to improve your performance.

How to display the Steam FPS counter

If you are not happy with the Telemetry dashboard of Warzone 2, you can use Steam’s built-in FPS counter.