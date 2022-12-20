Best Bryson 890 Loadout in Warzone 2

When it comes to clearing out rooms and hallways, there is nothing better to pick than the Bryson 890 pump-action shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The sheer power behind each shot makes for a quick but messy kill in close range. You will never find a good use for a shotgun in the wide-open areas of Al Mazrah. However, consider picking up the Bryson 890 if you want something to blast enemies in the face in close quarters.

The Bryson 890 is found under the Bryson 800 Series Platform and can be unlocked by leveling up the Bryson 800 to level 16.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best Bryson 890 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Bryson 890 loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Barrel 29.5” Rifled Barrel Bryson 800 level 14 +0.00 ⮃ and +0.40 ⮀ Laser VLK LZR 7MW STB 556 level 5 Muzzle SA MX-50 Bryson 800 level 11 -1.40 ⮃ and +1.00 ⮀ Stock Sawed Off Mod Bryson 800 level 8 Guard Demo Dropzone Pump Bryson 890 level 7 +0.00 ⮃ and -0.22 ⮀

The SA MX-50 is necessary for this class, giving you a higher damage range and bullet velocity. You will have much more control over your weapon due to the recoil smoothness. In addition, the muzzle grants sound suppression to keep you off enemy radars.

A 29.5″ Rifled Barrel is included in this class to further improve the damage range and bullet velocity. Additionally, you will have a much tighter pellet spread due to this barrel. Because of that, your damage will be more than enough to kill any enemy with one shot.

The Sawed-Off Mod improves your mobility to the highest level. This stock will allow you to have much more hip-fire recoil control. You will also have a substantial amount of boost in ADS, movement, and sprint to fire speed.

There is no compromise on mobility in this class, so the Demo Dropzone Pump is attached to increase sprint speed and hip walking speed. Your movement and speed will be unlike any other, allowing you to eliminate enemies within seconds.

The VLK LZR 7MW provides aiming stability and allows you to move swiftly between enemies, further improving ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. This class setup is about getting close to the enemies and eliminating them in the blink of an eye.