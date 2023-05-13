Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sienna Pyromancer Builds Guide

Here we have curated this Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sienna Pyromancer Build Guide. We will be sharing details and information relating to her skill, abilities and the best weapons that you can use with this build.

We will also share some tips and tricks, which will help you in different scenarios and help you use her abilities and weapons in various situation.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sienna Pyromancer Builds

To become the best in the game, you must find the hero and its build that suits your gameplay because if you do not have the hero suiting to your gameplay, you will not be able to fully enjoy the game and its selection of unique heroes.

These heroes are the most important mechanic of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and it is vital that you know about heroes and their abilities in order to be effective on the field.

One of such heroes is Sienna and she comes with her own unique classes each with different skills and abilities.

Sienna has a class of Pyromancer, which specializes in burning her enemies to the ground. We have detailed her abilities and the best weapons to use for this build below. This build is focused more on ranged attacks but also features some decent melee attacks if the enemies get too close.

Critical Mass

Critical Mass is Sienna’s passive ability in the Pyromancer form. With the help of this ability, her ranged damage is increased while the chances to land a critical strike are also increased. This increase in the critical strike chance is dependent on how much overcharge is levelled up. Higher your overcharge level, more with be the chances of you to land a critical strike on your enemies.

Critical Mass works great with Staffs as their range increases and since they are more precise than other weapons, you can land some critical attacks very easily.

This causes insane amount of damage boost and helps you defeat the enemies quickly no matter how strong they are. You need to keep in mind that since this is heavily dependent on the overcharge level, you must ensure that your weapon also has a high overcharge level so the damage can be extended to a much higher level.

Homing Firespear

Homing Firespear is Sienna’s Career Skill for this build. This is actually a flaming skull that she shoots at the enemies and the skull bounces around for a bit damaging every enemy it touches during this time. The skull also seeks out enemies.

This comes in handy inside closed environments, as the skull will bounce around more as compared to open environments.

When it is fired, if it does not find a target on its initial path, it will bounce back and will try to find another target. It will keep at it for some time and during this time; it will damage any enemy it comes across. It can also ignore shields held by the enemies and will go right through them. This helps in situations where enemies are blocking your normal attacks.

Wizard’s Longsword

For the melee weapon, the best weapon to use as Sienna is the Wizard’s Longsword. It offers decent damage and three different attacks for different situations. It has power attacks, which is effective against greater number of enemies as you will be swinging your sword around for attacks, which results in damage to all nearby enemies.

The regular attacks are very quick and they deal decent amount of damage to the enemies. The third type of attack is the Overhead attack, which is super affective against armored enemies.

There are different other options for a melee weapon as well but we think that the Wizard’s Longsword offers the best attack, range and blocking when it comes to building a decent Pyromancer.

Bolt Staff

For this build, we will be going for the Bolt Staff. The main reason we are going with the Bolt Staff is her passive ability, which allows her critical damage to increase as her overcharge level is increased.

Since every weapon has a specific overcharge level, using a weapon with a higher overload level will result in a greater boost to damage and the critical hit chance.

Bolt Staff comes with a high overcharge level making it one of the best weapons to use with this build. It can store greater overcharge and results in increased damage to the enemies as most of your attacks turn into critical attacks and they deal a great damage to the enemies. Firing the bolts in quick succession will quickly increase your overcharge level.

Flame Storm Staff

Another great-ranged weapon to use with this build is the Flame Storm Staff. It is one of the new weapons introduced in Vermintide 2. The Flame Storm Staff works like a flamethrower weapon.

Before firing, you have the option of charging it up and then unleashing a great fire stream type of attack. You can aim these as well in different directions so it works similar to a flamethrower.

The quick attack is a smaller version of this attack and is great for attacking a single enemy. Works for hit and run situations as well. The charge attack is very effective against big enemy waves and you can easily wipe out them with a single charged attack.

The intensity and duration of the charge attack depends on how long you charge the Staff initially. If you charge it up for a long time, it will spray fire for a longer period and the fire will be more intense.

Other Skills and Traits

Sienna has got few other abilities and skill as well

The Burning Head: The Burning Head is Sienna’s Career skill in which Sienna releases a fiery projectile onto her enemies.

Weapons

Weapons