This Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sienna Fuegonasus Guide will tell you all about how to best use the hero. We will tell you about two different setups and mention how and why they are so effective in battle. This will allow you to be at your best when using Sienna in Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Sienna Fuegonasus is a very tough hero to figure out. Most people do not have any idea what to do and up going the wrong way with her. This means that the amount of damage that they do with her is not optimum and there is room for improvement.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sienna Fuegonasus

Today, we will look at the different variations of Sienna. One of them will be the Battle Wizard, another Pyromancer and the last one Unchained. Both of them are quite different from one another and will be useful to you in different ways.

You cannot really be that effective with the mace as long as you are using Sienna and need to switch to a sword as soon as you can.

So, let go of the battle scepter and you will notice how good Sienna can be. Her overcharge is quite easy to handle and thus, she does not have a massive learning curve.

To add to that, the two forms of her are not really different so it should be easy to transition between the two.

Sienna Fuegonasus Battle Wizard

In the Battle Wizard form, your passive ability has a bar that starts to fill up when you are overcharged. You can also see an icon on the bottom left with a timer.

When the timer on the icon runs out, your overcharge will start to diminish. You have a good block so it should not be that difficult to hold off for a little while as you cool down.

Your career skill has a lot of range and will leave a trail of fire in its wake. It is sort of like the better version of Handmaiden.

The career skill is quite good and can be used for a variety of different purposes. You can use it to escape or attack a lot of enemies at the same time.

There is no need to use any weapon for melee other than the standard wizard sword.

Her regular attack along with the sword should be enough for melee attacks. The beam staff is also great because it does a lot of damage and does not overcharge you much at all.

The shotgun blast on it is even better as it allows you to get out of sticky situations as well.

It is also worthwhile to remember that the beam staff can knock back enemies, so it is perfect for keeping enemies at bay as you try to recover your squad mates or generally regroup before launching an attack.

Of course, the damage of the weapon is not great for burst purposes but aim well enough and you will be able to dish out constant damage.

Pyromancer

In the Pyromancer form, your passive known as ‘Critical Mass’ will reward you with extra ranged damage and will give you a higher critical strike chance according to your overcharge meter.

The overcharge meter has already been explained to you above so it shouldn’t be difficult to figure out the trade-offs of having a higher critical strike chance and overcharging yourself.

Your Career Skill is essentially a missile. It will automatically seek out targets for you and all you need to do is to fire it.

Once it hits a surface, it will bounce back and keep on trying to find targets. If it is unable to find anything, then it will bounce a few times before extinguishing.

The name of the ability might have the word spear in it, but the projectile looks more like a skull. All in all, it is a very useful ability which can be used to deal a lot of damage to enemies if used at the correct moment.

You can use your bolt staff really well with this build. The beam staff does not work as well because it charges your overcharge meter really slow.

The best way to utilize the passive is to spam the bolt staff and when the overcharge meter is high enough, make use of the extra critical strike chance to deal tons of damage to your enemies.

You can also use the flame storm staff which works like a flamethrower. It will essentially do the same thing by charging your meter really quickly.

It also does a fair bit of damage so it can work really well against many weaker enemies. The melee weapon should be the same as always, the wizard long sword.

You need to utilize the higher crit. chance that you get as much as possible as it will allow you to deal consistent levels of damage without ever overcharging.

Unchained

In the Unchained form, Sienna concentrates on a magically enhanced melee battle. She can channel the breezes of Aqshy to provide both a covering of fire that protects her and explodes around herself.

Her blood magic ability increases melee power on overcharge and 50% damage taken is also transferred to overcharge. Living bomb ability makes her explode which kills all enemies nearby whilst clearing her overcharge.

Weapons available in this career are Conflagration Staff, Fireball Staff, Dagger, Flamestorm Staff, and Fire Sword.