Who says playing by the rules is the only way to go? Our Warcraft 3 Reforged Cheats Guide for the PC will inform you of every cheat code in the game.

You can use to gain some cool exploits such as infinite gold/lumber, infinite Mana, God Mode and many more. We will list every one of these cheat codes in this guide, along with how to input them.

Warcraft 3 Reforged Cheats

The cheats for Warcraft 3 can only be activated while playing the single player campaign and offline custom maps. They cannot be used online for obvious reasons.

If you are struggling to win against the AI in your games, use the WC3 Reforged cheat codes given below to gain an edge.

However, should you wish to play fair, we do have some useful strategy guides that will give you tips on how to play Orcs, Undead, Night Elf and Human races.

How to Activate Cheats

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Press ENTER key during gameplay. Type in your desired cheat in the window that opens Press ENTER again and you will get a message that says “Cheat Code Enabled”:

Cheat Codes List