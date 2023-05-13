In this Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List, we will explain the character stats and XP breakdown. Then, we will list the best heroes of each faction in a table form along with their stats so that you can see which ones are best for your build.

Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List

It goes without saying that in a game filled with a wide selection of playable heroes, you will want to pick those that can go toe to toe with rival players.

Hero Stat Attributes

Strength

This stat represents your Max HP and regeneration.

HP: 1 point of strength = 25+ Health Points.

HP Regen: 1 point of strength = .05 Health Point Regeneration Per Second.

Damage: 1 point of strength = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)

Intelligence

This stat represents your Max Mana and regeneration.

Maximum Mana: 1 point of intelligence = 15+ Increased Maximum Mana Capacity.

Mana Regen: 1 point of intelligence = .05 Mana Regeneration Per Second.

Damage: 1 point of intelligence = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)

Agility

This stat represents your Armor and Attack Speed.

Attack Rate: 1 point of agility = 2% increase in Attack Rate.

Defense: 1 point of agility = 0.3 Increased Armor.

Damage:1 point of agility = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)

XP Needed Per Level

Level 1 :0

Level 2 :200

Level 3 :500

Level 4 :900

Level 5 :1400

Level 6 :2000

Level 7 :2700

Level 8 :3500

Level 9 :4400

Level 10 :5400

XP Gained From Killing Enemy Heroes

The amount of XP received from killing other heroes is entirely dependent on how leveled up that foe was.

Level 1 :100

Level 2 :120

Level 3 :160

Level 4 :220

Level 5 :300

Level 6 :400

Level 7 :500

Level 8 :600

Level 9 :700

Level 10 :800

XP From Killing Units

Level 1 :25

Level 2 :40

Level 3 :60

Level 4 :85

Level 5 :115

Level 6 :150

XP From Killing Creeps

Hero Level 1 :80%

Hero Level 2 :70%

Hero Level 3 :62%

Hero Level 4 :55%

Hero Level 5+ :0%

Best Heroes

Here is a full list of the Best Heroes in WC 3 Reforged.

Human

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana Archmage 49 to 55 6 30 26 47 850 705 Blood Mage 48 to 54 5 36 23 46 1000 690 Mountain King 53 to 63 6 51 24 28 1375 420 Paladin 48 to 58 8 46 26 33 1250 495

Orc

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana Blademaster 41 to 63 10 36 39 36 1000 540 Far Seer 48 to 54 6 33 27 46 925 690 Shadow Hunter 35 to 41 8 33 33 39 925 585 Tauren Chieftain 55 to 65 6 53 23 26 1425 390

Undead

Arguably the best race late game, Undead heroes like Death Knight in WC3 Reforged can be quite devastating.

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana Crypt Lord 56 to 62 5 54 24 28 1375 420 Death Knight 49 to 59 7 47 25 33 1275 495 Dreadlord 37 to 59 9 40 35 34 1100 510 Lich 52 to 58 5 33 23 50 925 750

Night Elf

When it comes to Hero characters, Night Elf race is probably the worst despite having some really great units

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana Demon Hunter 37 to 59 9 40 35 34 1100 510 Keeper of the Grove 44 to 50 6 32 28 42 900 630 Priestess of the Moon 34 to 44 8 35 32 38 975 570 Warden 36 to 56 8 39 34 33 1075 495

Out of these, the best choices are Archmage, Blademaster, Death Knight, Demon Hunter, and Mountain King. This is due to their versatile nature that makes them flexible enough for just about any build.