Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List

By Hamza Khalid

In this Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List, we will explain the character stats and XP breakdown. Then, we will list the best heroes of each faction in a table form along with their stats so that you can see which ones are best for your build.

Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List

It goes without saying that in a game filled with a wide selection of playable heroes, you will want to pick those that can go toe to toe with rival players.

Hero Stat Attributes

Strength
This stat represents your Max HP and regeneration.

  • HP: 1 point of strength = 25+ Health Points.
  • HP Regen: 1 point of strength = .05 Health Point Regeneration Per Second.
  • Damage: 1 point of strength = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)

Intelligence
This stat represents your Max Mana and regeneration.

  • Maximum Mana: 1 point of intelligence = 15+ Increased Maximum Mana Capacity.
  • Mana Regen: 1 point of intelligence = .05 Mana Regeneration Per Second.
  • Damage: 1 point of intelligence = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)

Agility
This stat represents your Armor and Attack Speed.

  • Attack Rate: 1 point of agility = 2% increase in Attack Rate.
  • Defense: 1 point of agility = 0.3 Increased Armor.
  • Damage:1 point of agility = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)

XP Needed Per Level

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...
  • Level 1 :0
  • Level 2 :200
  • Level 3 :500
  • Level 4 :900
  • Level 5 :1400
  • Level 6 :2000
  • Level 7 :2700
  • Level 8 :3500
  • Level 9 :4400
  • Level 10 :5400

XP Gained From Killing Enemy Heroes
The amount of XP received from killing other heroes is entirely dependent on how leveled up that foe was.

  • Level 1 :100
  • Level 2 :120
  • Level 3 :160
  • Level 4 :220
  • Level 5 :300
  • Level 6 :400
  • Level 7 :500
  • Level 8 :600
  • Level 9 :700
  • Level 10 :800

XP From Killing Units

  • Level 1 :25
  • Level 2 :40
  • Level 3 :60
  • Level 4 :85
  • Level 5 :115
  • Level 6 :150

XP From Killing Creeps

  • Hero Level 1 :80%
  • Hero Level 2 :70%
  • Hero Level 3 :62%
  • Hero Level 4 :55%
  • Hero Level 5+ :0%

Best Heroes

Here is a full list of the Best Heroes in WC 3 Reforged.

Human

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana
Archmage 49 to 55 6 30 26 47 850 705
Blood Mage 48 to 54 5 36 23 46 1000 690
Mountain King 53 to 63 6 51 24 28 1375 420
Paladin 48 to 58 8 46 26 33 1250 495

Orc

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana
Blademaster 41 to 63 10 36 39 36 1000 540
Far Seer 48 to 54 6 33 27 46 925 690
Shadow Hunter 35 to 41 8 33 33 39 925 585
Tauren Chieftain 55 to 65 6 53 23 26 1425 390

Undead

Arguably the best race late game, Undead heroes like Death Knight in WC3 Reforged can be quite devastating.

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana
Crypt Lord 56 to 62 5 54 24 28 1375 420
Death Knight 49 to 59 7 47 25 33 1275 495
Dreadlord 37 to 59 9 40 35 34 1100 510
Lich 52 to 58 5 33 23 50 925 750

Night Elf

When it comes to Hero characters, Night Elf race is probably the worst despite having some really great units

Hero Damage Armor Strength Agility Intelligence HP Mana
Demon Hunter 37 to 59 9 40 35 34 1100 510
Keeper of the Grove 44 to 50 6 32 28 42 900 630
Priestess of the Moon 34 to 44 8 35 32 38 975 570
 Warden 36 to 56 8 39 34 33 1075 495

Out of these, the best choices are Archmage, Blademaster, Death Knight, Demon Hunter, and Mountain King. This is due to their versatile nature that makes them flexible enough for just about any build.

About the Author
Hamza Khalid