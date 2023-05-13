In this Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List, we will explain the character stats and XP breakdown. Then, we will list the best heroes of each faction in a table form along with their stats so that you can see which ones are best for your build.
Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Heroes Tier List
It goes without saying that in a game filled with a wide selection of playable heroes, you will want to pick those that can go toe to toe with rival players.
Hero Stat Attributes
Strength
This stat represents your Max HP and regeneration.
- HP: 1 point of strength = 25+ Health Points.
- HP Regen: 1 point of strength = .05 Health Point Regeneration Per Second.
- Damage: 1 point of strength = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)
Intelligence
This stat represents your Max Mana and regeneration.
- Maximum Mana: 1 point of intelligence = 15+ Increased Maximum Mana Capacity.
- Mana Regen: 1 point of intelligence = .05 Mana Regeneration Per Second.
- Damage: 1 point of intelligence = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)
Agility
This stat represents your Armor and Attack Speed.
- Attack Rate: 1 point of agility = 2% increase in Attack Rate.
- Defense: 1 point of agility = 0.3 Increased Armor.
- Damage:1 point of agility = 1+ Damage Point (Only If Primary Attribute)
XP Needed Per Level
- Level 1 :0
- Level 2 :200
- Level 3 :500
- Level 4 :900
- Level 5 :1400
- Level 6 :2000
- Level 7 :2700
- Level 8 :3500
- Level 9 :4400
- Level 10 :5400
XP Gained From Killing Enemy Heroes
The amount of XP received from killing other heroes is entirely dependent on how leveled up that foe was.
- Level 1 :100
- Level 2 :120
- Level 3 :160
- Level 4 :220
- Level 5 :300
- Level 6 :400
- Level 7 :500
- Level 8 :600
- Level 9 :700
- Level 10 :800
XP From Killing Units
- Level 1 :25
- Level 2 :40
- Level 3 :60
- Level 4 :85
- Level 5 :115
- Level 6 :150
XP From Killing Creeps
- Hero Level 1 :80%
- Hero Level 2 :70%
- Hero Level 3 :62%
- Hero Level 4 :55%
- Hero Level 5+ :0%
Best Heroes
Here is a full list of the Best Heroes in WC 3 Reforged.
Human
|Hero
|Damage
|Armor
|Strength
|Agility
|Intelligence
|HP
|Mana
|Archmage
|49 to 55
|6
|30
|26
|47
|850
|705
|Blood Mage
|48 to 54
|5
|36
|23
|46
|1000
|690
|Mountain King
|53 to 63
|6
|51
|24
|28
|1375
|420
|Paladin
|48 to 58
|8
|46
|26
|33
|1250
|495
Orc
|Hero
|Damage
|Armor
|Strength
|Agility
|Intelligence
|HP
|Mana
|Blademaster
|41 to 63
|10
|36
|39
|36
|1000
|540
|Far Seer
|48 to 54
|6
|33
|27
|46
|925
|690
|Shadow Hunter
|35 to 41
|8
|33
|33
|39
|925
|585
|Tauren Chieftain
|55 to 65
|6
|53
|23
|26
|1425
|390
Undead
Arguably the best race late game, Undead heroes like Death Knight in WC3 Reforged can be quite devastating.
|Hero
|Damage
|Armor
|Strength
|Agility
|Intelligence
|HP
|Mana
|Crypt Lord
|56 to 62
|5
|54
|24
|28
|1375
|420
|Death Knight
|49 to 59
|7
|47
|25
|33
|1275
|495
|Dreadlord
|37 to 59
|9
|40
|35
|34
|1100
|510
|Lich
|52 to 58
|5
|33
|23
|50
|925
|750
Night Elf
When it comes to Hero characters, Night Elf race is probably the worst despite having some really great units
|Hero
|Damage
|Armor
|Strength
|Agility
|Intelligence
|HP
|Mana
|Demon Hunter
|37 to 59
|9
|40
|35
|34
|1100
|510
|Keeper of the Grove
|44 to 50
|6
|32
|28
|42
|900
|630
|Priestess of the Moon
|34 to 44
|8
|35
|32
|38
|975
|570
|Warden
|36 to 56
|8
|39
|34
|33
|1075
|495
Out of these, the best choices are Archmage, Blademaster, Death Knight, Demon Hunter, and Mountain King. This is due to their versatile nature that makes them flexible enough for just about any build.