How To Make Money In Victoria 3

Victoria 3 allows you to build and advance your own nation in the world. That monumental feat requires a sturdy economy and the ability to make as much money as possible.

If your coffers are empty, you will not be able to spend on your people let alone build facilities and buildings to advance through the ages.

The following guide will tell you exactly how to earn in Victoria 3.

How to make money fast in Victoria 3

Expand your industries

The first and foremost way of earning in the game is by expanding your industries.

Start by confirming which industry is bringing you the most profit. You need to also make sure that you provide the necessary resources and workers to help the expansion process.

Do note that there is no reason for you to expand industries that are already in the red. That would be wasting precious resources.

It is also not necessary to only expand growing industries. You can always start off a new one and earn money through that.

Improve trade

It goes without saying that every country needs a blooming trade. This is also one of your primary ways to make money in Victoria 3.

Start by creating trade routes. That will allow you to tax goods. If you don’t have your own trade routes, you might be limited on what you can trade or exchange.

Make sure to check the market tab to have an idea of which goods/resources are in demand. Knowing what to import/export is all part of managing your economy in the game.

Keep an eye on your income cap

There is a capacity to how much money you can store in your coffers in the game. You can check that from the economy tab. If you hit your max capacity, you will stop earning. Hence, make sure to keep spending your money on industries and services before reaching your cap.

Manage taxation

Simply taxing your goods and people is the first step. You have to create new taxation laws and manage the amount of taxes you are pushing onto your people.

That in turn affects your standard of living. Having a high income is of no use if you are not spending the money on your people.

Invest to double your income

The simple rule of thumb in Victoria 3 is that the more you invest, the more you earn. You cannot rely on the same industry or building for your income. You need to not only expand but create new avenues.