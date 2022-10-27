How To Increase Bureaucracy In Victoria 3

Bureaucracy is one of several factors that determine your nation’s development and success in Victoria 3. The main application of bureaucracy is tax collection and incorporating states which will lead you to have full control of lands etc.

All of these systems and capacities are interlinked in Victoria 3 and getting the hang of it might be a little bit confusing at the start. Once you master the basics then proceeding further will be a piece of cake. Read on for further details on Bureaucracy and learn how to increase it.

How to improve bureaucracy in Victory 3

Among the three capacities in Victoria 3, bureaucracy is the representation of your nation’s day-to-day administrative tasks and operations which ultimately contributes to the maintenance of your population and other departments such as military, trade routes, etc.

At the start, a base value of bureaucracy will be set for your nation and to increase it, the best way is to develop and upgrade government administrative buildings and departments.

With each level, bureaucracy will be increased by 50, leading to a rise in taxation capacity too. Do note that paper is a vital necessity to maintain these buildings, thus ensuring a proper and efficient supply of paper before planning to expand administrative buildings in your nation.

Having surplus bureaucracy is a huge advantage as the efficiency of developing other departments and buildings is increased and it can even be used in emergencies.

An example is establishing a trade route for a good that you are facing a shortage of and planning to import from outside. However, it will be a problem for you if it goes in negative. Thus, make sure to keep your bureaucracy positive.

In addition to this, you can also use a special trait to maintain your bureaucracy known as the Middle Managers Trait. This trait is activated by the Petite Bourgeoisie interest group when their happiness reaches 5 or above. A 10% boost is provided to your bureaucracy output making it a lot easier for you to maintain it.