GTA Vice City Sunshine Autos Import Garage Lists

Grand Theft Auto Vice City allows placers to purchase multiple businesses and then complete the side missions that come with these to start earning free cash from these businesses. One of these businesses is Sunshine Auto Garage. This guide will help complete all the missions for Sunshine Autos garage in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Sunshine Autos Import Garage

Sunshine Autos can be found just south of Little Havana in GTA Vice City and provides players with 4 different lists of vehicles that they need to collect and deliver to the garage.

When you complete the first list, you will start earning $1500, that will increase to $4000 after the second list is completed. This is followed by $6500 and finally $9000 as you go on completing more lists.

Completing lists of the Sunshine Autos Import garage also allows you to unlock a few rare vehicles GTA VC. Completing all the lists is required for 100% completing of the game.

List of Cars for Sunshine Autos

There are four different lists you need to collect for the garage in Vice City Definitive Edition. These are Street Cars and SUVs, Expensive Cars, Sports Car and finally, Gang Cars and Oddballs.

Street Cars and SUVs

Here is the first list you need to check off, and the locations where the required vehicles can be easily found. As a reward for collecting these, you will get a Deluxo that will always be parked in the Sunshine Autos.

Landstalker: Found on the Dirt Track in Downtown. It’s the car you enter into to start the trial.

Esperanto: Found on the streets of Little Haiti and Little Havana.

Idaho: Little Havana streets.

Stallion: Found in Little Havana and Downtown. It can also be found in the Cone Crazy side mission

Rancher: Found in Downtown and in Vice Point.

Balista Compact: Found on Washington Beach and Ocean Beach.

Expensive Cars

Here is the second list you need to check off, and the locations where the required vehicles can be easily found. As a reward for collecting these, you will get a Sabre Turbo that will always be parked in the Sunshine Autos.

Sabre: Parked in North Point Mall as a prize car.

Virgo: Found in Vice Point.

Sentinel: The car is by default parked in Sunshine Autos and can be easily found all around the city.

Stretch: It is found parked in Vercetti Estate on Starfish Island.

Washington: Found driving around and parked in Downtown and Vice Point.

Admiral: It can be found in the house on the western corner of Starfish Island.

Sports Cars

Here is the third list you need to check off, and the locations where the required vehicles can be easily found. As a reward for collecting these, you will get a SandKing that will always be parked in the Sunshine Autos.

Cheetah: It is found on Starfish Island. There is a VCPD Cheetah parked in the police station in Little Havana, that also counts if you want to steal it.

Infernus: It is parked in Vercetti Estate on Starfish Island.

Banshee: It is found parked in the house that is in the middle of Starfish Island. Look around a few to find it.

Phoenix: Also parked in the houses in Starfish Island and can be sometimes found on the Ocean Beach. It may also be found parked at Links View Apartment.

Comet: Found on Starfish Island and Leaf Links.

Stinger: Found on Starfish Island.

Gang Cars and Oddballs

Here is the first Fourth you need to check off, and the locations where the required vehicles can be easily found. As a reward for collecting these, you will get a Hotring Racer that will always be parked in the Sunshine Autos.