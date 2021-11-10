Grand Theft Auto Vice City Unique Jumps Locations Guide

In GTA Vice City, you will find a total of 36 unique jumps that you can try and complete. In this guide, we have covered the locations of all 36 unique jumps Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition so you can do these jumps and collect their rewards.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Unique Jumps Locations

Doing all unique jumps in GTA VC Definitive Edition will unlock the Daredevil trophy and some in-game cash.

The cash reward for each jump will increase by $100 for each one you have performed. For example, if you got $100 for first jump you will get $200 for the second one and so on. The very last one though, gives 10,000$.

Now, let’s take a look at each of the 36 unique jump locations in GTA Vice City below!

Unique Jump #1 & #2

Go through the ocean Bay Marina pier 1 and turn left and you will see a wooden ramp right in front of you. Jump through that and continue to go straight and you will complete the second jump as well.

Unique Jump #3 and #4

In the Ocean beach area just north of the Pay n Spray, you will see stairs that form a ramp. Use the street in front of these stairs and use them as a ramp to jump.

Just when you land you will also see a concrete ramp right in front where you land. Continue to accelerate and jump through that ramp as well and you complete the unique jump #4 as well.

Unique Jump #5

This location is on the rooftop of the Washington Avenue Parking Plaza in the Ocean Beach area. When you reach the rooftop go to the right-side corner and from there speed up and jump through the ramp you see in the corner on the opposite side.

Unique Jump #6

In the alley right behind the Ocean View Hotel in Vice City. Speed through and use the woodpile on the right side of the alley as the ramp to complete this unique jump.

Unique Jump #7 and #8

For this unique jump go to the rooftop of the Washington mall parking area at Ocean beach. The ramp on the south side with an arrow pointing up will act as a ramp. Go to the opposite side speed through and jump using that ramp to complete the mission.

On the building, you land use the wooden stairs to jump to the next building then speed up and jump through the AC vent on the left side and your unique jump #8 will be completed as well.

Unique jump #9 and #10

Starting from the alley behind the southern Colon Hotel at Washington beach you will see stairs on the right side of the alley. Use them as a ramp to complete the jump.

Continue to move forward in the same alley, behind the southern Moonlite Hotel you will see wooden pile on the right side of the alley. Speed up and jump through these piles and complete jump #10 as well.

Unique Jump #11

Next to Deacon Hotel at Washington Beach in GTA VC there is a building at the corner with wooden stairs on its side. Go towards the beach speed up and use the stairs as a ramp to complete the jump.

Unique Jump #12

At Washington beach from the stairs, you use to jump for Jump # 11 inside the alley there are stairs as well which you can use for completing the Unique Jump # 12.

Unique jump #13

When coming from Malibu Club towards the Police station in the Washington Beach area on the slight left side you will see a black color ramp next to the alley. us the first ramp for completing the jump.

Unique jump #14

Go to the road behind the Police station in the Washington Beach area and use the ramp you see right in front next to the bank of water for collecting this unique jump.

Unique jump #15

Simply reverse the path you use for Jump #14 and you will complete the unique jump as well. This one is through the broken fence in the Vice Point.

Unique jump #16

When coming from Malibu Club towards the Police station speed through the grass on the right side of the road and jump through the ramp next to the bridge in the Vice Point area.

Unique jump #17

Go to the top of the Avery Construction site in the Vice Point and use the girder at the top for completing this unique jump in Vice City Definitive Edition.

Unique jump #18

On the south side of Malibu Club in Vice Point, there is a concrete ramp-type structure. Use that for jumping over the bank of the water.

Unique jump #19

In Prawn Island go to the rooftop of the building in front of the last door of the Film Studio using the small ramps next to the riverside. From there jump from inside the Film Studio and this jump will be completed as well.

Unique jump #20

Northbound from the downtown Fire Station in GTA VC you will see concrete stairs on a building on the right side. Jump through these stairs for completing this jump.

Unique jump #21, #22, & #23

These jumps will be completed during the G- Spotlight mission of Grand Theft Auto VC in Downtown area.

Unique Jump #24

In the alleyway behind the Kaufman Cab in Little Haiti, you will find a pair of wooden ramps. Jump through them to complete this jump as well.

Unique Jump #25

Southeast of Auntie Poulet’s house in Little Haiti, you will find the ramp to jump against the fence facing southeast.

Unique Jump #26

Right after landing from jump #25 in Little Haiti go south and you will find the wooden ramp a little northeast right between the houses.

Unique Jump #27

Go up a series of ramps by starting from the alleyway behind the Tatto parlor and Little Havana Streetwear. Continue going through these ramps and you will complete the jump.

Unique Jump #28

On StarFish Island you will complete this jump by going through the gardens and gates of north side homes and then using the entrance stairs of the brown color house as a ramp to complete this jump.

Unique Jump #29

Go to the Escobar International Airport and here use the Vice Surf Advertising as a ramp to complete this jump.

Unique Jump #30

Inside the Escobar International Airport in Vice City, go towards the Transport police building and here you will see aircraft access stairs parked next to a fence facing the Police building. Use that access stair for completing the jump.

Unique Jump #31, #32. and #33

Use all the aircraft access stairs you see at the Escobar International Airport for competing for these unique jumps. You will find most of them next to planes.

Unique jump #34

The steeper ramp at the end of the northeast side of the runway is the ramp for completing that unique jump at Escobar International Airport.

Unique jump #35

The yellow runway marker at the Escobar International Airport, right next to the red color radar dish is the ramp you have to use for completing that unique jump.

Unique jump #36

The aircraft access stairs on the other side of the radar is the last ramp you have to use to complete the last unique jump at Escobar International Airport.