CoD Vanguard Zombies Best Covenant Upgrades Guide

Call of Duty Vanguard brings some exciting new changes to the traditional CoD Zombies formula. One such new addition is the Altar of Covenants that allows players to gain various buffs similar to the old perk machines. In this guide, we will provide you with the best CoD Vanguard Zombies Covenant upgrades for your Zombies run.

CoD Vanguard Zombies Best Covenant Upgrades

The players might be wondering about what the Altar of Covenants is exactly? Don’t worry, as we will cover everything you need to know about this exciting new system. Covenants can be earned by completing certain requirements.

How to Use Altar of Covenants

The players can use Sacrificial Hearts that they have earned by completing the required tasks to get Covenants. The players need to pass through different portals in the Central Hub. The players can use three covenants at once, but they can replace one of the Covenants permanently after making some progress.

The choice between Covenants purely depends on your progression in the game. The options change continuously with every requirement you meet. Each Covenant in CoD Zombies offers unique bonuses, so this depends on the choice of the players.

List of Covenants

Here is a list of Covenants that the players can use in the game.

Bloodlust: Melee attacks provide extra damage and healing as well.

Melee attacks provide extra damage and healing as well. Resurrectionist: Heals the allies quickly.

Heals the allies quickly. Brain Rot: You can convert your enemies to your allies.

You can convert your enemies to your allies. Cryofreeze: You can slow the enemies.

You can slow the enemies. Death Blow: Critical kills return bullets to the clip.

Critical kills return bullets to the clip. Ammo Gremlin: Weapons that are stored refill ammo from stock automatically.

Weapons that are stored refill ammo from stock automatically. Dead Accurate: Hitting the same enemy repeatedly causes more damage.

Hitting the same enemy repeatedly causes more damage. Splatterfest: Enemies killed by explosions may explode.

Enemies killed by explosions may explode. Unholy Ground: Deal more damage at rest.

Deal more damage at rest. Cull the Weak: Deal more damage to slowed or stunned enemies.

Deal more damage to slowed or stunned enemies. Mother Lode: The players can keep the equipment even after using it.

Best Zombies Covenants in Call of Duty Vanguard

Players are allowed to have three Covenants at the same time. You can switch between different Covenants to make a dream combination. Here is the best combination for Covenants.

Resurrectionist

Dead Accurate

Death Blow

This is one of the best combinations for you guys in the game. The players can hit the enemies continuously, as Resurrectionist increases your time of revival, while Dead Accurate helps you to deal more damage. When the players combine these two with the Death Blow, then this will become a deadly combination. Death Blow will help you to overcome the shortage of ammunition by restoring the bullets on every critical kill.