Vanguard: Where to Find the Pack-a-Punch in Shi no Numa

The higher rounds of Shi no Numa Reborn progressively become harder, with zombies increasing in number and strength. If you decide to rely on your basic weapons, it won’t be long until your survival game turns to dust. That’s where the Pack-a-Punch machine comes in.

Fans of zombie maps in the Call of Duty series will be well familiar with the Pack-a-Punch machine, which upgrades weapons and makes them more effective and lethal.

Shi No Numa did not have the PaP feature originally when the map was introduced in World at War. However, it makes a return in Shi no Numa Reborn in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Here is how to find it.

Where to Find Pack-a-Punch Machine in Shi No Numa

Most of the maps in CoD involve an elaborate process or quest before you can find and use the PaP machine. Shi No Numa changes the tradition and makes the process short and simple.

If you have played the original Shi No Numa map, you will notice that most of the areas are the same as in World at War. The Pack-a-Punch machine is located in a new area called the Dig Site. This section is situated on the north side of the map.

To approach the Dig Site, you need to follow the steps below.