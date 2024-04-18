Vanguard: Where to Find the Pack-a-Punch in Shi no Numa

The higher rounds of Shi no Numa Reborn progressively become harder, with zombies increasing in number and strength. If you decide to rely on your basic weapons, it won’t be long until your survival game turns to dust. That’s where the Pack-a-Punch machine comes in.
Fans of zombie maps in the Call of Duty series will be well familiar with the Pack-a-Punch machine, which upgrades weapons and makes them more effective and lethal.
Shi No Numa did not have the PaP feature originally when the map was introduced in World at War. However, it makes a return in Shi no Numa Reborn in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Here is how to find it.
Where to Find Pack-a-Punch Machine in Shi No Numa
Most of the maps in CoD involve an elaborate process or quest before you can find and use the PaP machine. Shi No Numa changes the tradition and makes the process short and simple.
If you have played the original Shi No Numa map, you will notice that most of the areas are the same as in World at War. The Pack-a-Punch machine is located in a new area called the Dig Site. This section is situated on the north side of the map.
To approach the Dig Site, you need to follow the steps below.
- Earn some credits after spawning in Shi No Numa by disposing of some undead enemies on your way. These credits will be used to clear a few blockades and purchase upgrades from the PaP machine.
- There is some debris blocking your way down the floor. Buy it using the credits you just earned and move forward.
- Keep walking until you cross the doors ahead. While exiting the Foyer, purchase the door to be able to go outside.
- Walk on the wooden path that leads to the north and keep to the left until you find a small shed. Open the door on the left to enter the Dig Site.
- Now you have to hug the wall and keep walking on the left side. Just after a few seconds, you will see a familiar machine structure with a striking blue and yellow glow. And just like that, you have found the Pack-a-Punch machine in Vanguard: Shi No Numa.