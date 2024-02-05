COD Vanguard Zombies: Shi No Numa Perk Locations

The map of Shin No Numa has been improved for Call of Duty: Vanguard zombies and just like the original map, the perk locations are still randomized. The perks for the map are the same but finding them will require some assistance.

That is why we’ve compiled a list of all the possible locations where you can find the perks and gear up for the Easter Egg.

Where to find all the Perks in Shi no Numa

There are five perks placed around the main areas of Shi No Numa. Apart from the Fiendish Fortitude (Juggernog) perk, the rest of the perks are randomized which include:

Fiendish Fortitude: Increases Health

Venomous Vigor: Increases Health Regeneration

Demonic Frenzy: Increases Reload Speed

Aethereal Haste: Increases Movement Speed

Diabolical Damage: increases Damage

The locations for the perk fountains will be fixed but the type of perk you’ll find will be randomised. This means that there won’t be any duplicate perks but finding your favourite perk will require some extra leg work.

FYI You can purchase the perk for free to acquire its base abilities but you’ll need to spend points to enhance it.

Main Hut (Fiendish Fortitude)

The first perk that players can find is the Fiendish Fortitude which is a set perk on the map of Shi No Numa. Head on over to the first floor of the spawn area and purchase the door on the eastern section of the room for 1000x Essence points. Right as you exit the door, you’ll find the Fiendish Fortitude perk placed on the balcony next to the staircase.

Fishing Hut (Random Perk)

The second perk is located in the northwestern section of the map. Purchase the staircase we found earlier on the first floor of the main hut and head straight.

Walk past the Tome of Rituals until you reach the Fishing Hut to find the second perk fountain placed inside the wooden structure. Spend 750x Essence to purchase the door for the hut and acquire the perk.

FYI Do keep in mind that apart from the Fiendish Fortitude, the rest of the perks will be randomized.

Doctor’s Quarters (Random Perk)

Exit the main hut using the northern doors and go across the swamp until you reach the Doctor’s Quarters. Spend 750x Essence points to unlock the door to the building and you’ll find another perk fountain in Shi no Numa.

Comms Room (Random Perk)

The Comms Room is located right across the Altar of Covenants. To get there use the southern exit doors from the main hut and travel straight to find the Comms Room locked. Spend a total of 750x Essence to unlock the door and you’ll find the perk fountain.

Storage Hut (Random Perk)

The last perk location for the Shi No Numa map is inside the Storage Hut in Vanguard zombies. Use the wooden pathway located on the southern section of the main hut to reach a larger hut labeled Storage. Again, purchase the door for 750x points to find the perk fountain placed inside.