How to Unlock Weapon Mastery Camos in Call of Duty Vanguard

Camo grind has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise for a while now and with the CoD Vanguard, we don’t see it stopping. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock all three prestigious Call of Duty Vanguard weapon mastery camos from Gold to Atomic.

CoD Vanguard Weapon Mastery Camos

Call of Duty Vanguard consists of more than 150 Camos that are unlocked as you progress and out of those, there are 3 that are given the most importance.

The COD Vanguard Camos we’ll be looking at are the Gold, Diamond and lastly the most prestigious along with the hardest to unlock Camo of them all, the Atomic Camo.

Being able to play with these Camos is a dream come true for any COD player, however, your path to unlocking them is far from being easy and requires a lot of grinding.

To unlock the Gold, Diamond and Atomic Camos in Vanguard multiplayer, you must complete a few camos challenges.

Below we’ve given separate sections for each of the three camos with their respective challenges in CoD Vanguard.

How to Unlock Gold Camo

Now, unlocking the Gold Camos may look easy at first but as you progress into the challenges, you’ll have to grind harder for each challenge to acquire your first prestigious Camos in CoD Vanguard.

All you have to do for the Gold Camos is to select a random weapon of your choice and complete all challenges of that particular weapon.

Below is a list of challenges you’ll take part in with the weapon you picked:

Pack Tactics: 400 Eliminations

400 Eliminations Surgical: 100 headshots

100 headshots Predatory Ambition : 50 Multikills

: 50 Multikills Reptilian: 5 kills without dying 30 times

5 kills without dying 30 times Deadeye: Longshots

Longshots Berserker: 100 Point-Blank kills

100 Point-Blank kills Wildcat: 250 kills using 10 attachments

250 kills using 10 attachments Survivalist: Individual weapon challenge

Individual weapon challenge Mindgames: Individual weapon challenge

Individual weapon challenge Death Artist: Individual weapon challenge

How to Unlock Diamond Camo

The Diamond Camo is interlinked with the Gold Camo in a weird fashion. In order to unlock the Diamond Camo in Call of Duty Vanguard, your challenge is to unlock Gold Camo for each gun of a particular class of weapons.

Meaning, if you’re looking forward to getting a Diamond Camo for your MP40 then you must unlock Gold Camo for each weapon in that class; in this case, all SMGs.

How to Unlock Atomic Camo

If you think unlocking the Diamond Camo was a difficult task then you’ll have a harder time unlocking the Atomic Camo in COD Vanguard as it requires you to take things up-a-notch by getting the Diamond Camo for each weapon class available in the game whether it be SMGs, Assault Rifles, Shotguns or even melee weapons.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll successfully unlock the most prestigious Camo in Call of Duty Vanguard, The Atomic Camo.