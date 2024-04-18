CoD Vanguard: How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shi no Numa

With the return of the Shi no Numa map in Call of Duty: Vanguard, veterans from the old days have been trying to get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon. To their surprise, things aren’t really the same in this remastered version of the map.

There have been a few changes made to how you can craft the Wonder Weapon in Shi no Numa, and it’s not so easy now. You have to go through a lot of trouble to craft this weapon, which includes locating its parts and completing their rituals.

Though the process is now much harder and time-consuming, the weapon is well worth the trouble. Let us show you how you can get your hands on this weapon in detail.

How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shi no Numa

Though crafting the Wunderwaffle DG-2 was simple enough in World at War, the process is a lot more complex in the Vanguard version of Shi no Numa.

This one requires a lot of work and time, so make sure to get ready to put in a lot of effort before heading out. The main process will be to gather its parts that are split and scattered across the map.

There are three different weapon parts you need to find: the Weapon Barrel, the Vacuum tube, and the fuse. Each part will then have its own ritual that needs to be completed to activate it. For the purpose of simplicity, we will break down where you can find each item and what you need to do with them.

Part 1 – The Weapon Barrel

To find the Weapon Barrel for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shi no Numa, you first have to unlock the main door to the Fishing Hut. Once inside, look to the shelves to the right of the door and you will find the item sitting on the lower half of it.

After getting your hands on the Weapon Barrel, you need to take it outside the Comms Room and place it into a green control box. You will be prompted to do so if you are close enough to it.

After placing the barrel inside, the box will start charging it, but the zombies will start attacking it as well. Your task will be to defend the electrical box from the zombies while it’s charging the barrel.

TIP Make sure to move around the area whilst charging the barrel or you can easily get overwhelmed with hordes of zombies.

The Weapon Barrel will be fully charged after exterminating a few hordes, after which you will be free to pick up the activated part and begin your search for the next one.

Part 2 – The Electrical Fuse

The Electrical Fuse is located on a shelf in one of the back rooms of the Comm Room. After grabbing the item, make your way over to the back of the Storage Hut and find the broken down Electrical Trap.

Repair this trap when prompted to and the doorway on the other end will be charged with jolts of electricity. This will kill any zombies that pass through it. After a short period, the trap will break down again and you will be prompted to enter the Electrical Fuse into the box you repaired before.

Once again, the trap will activate and start killing the zombies. After killing about 15 to 20 zombies, the Electrical Fuse will be fully charged and ready. Grab it to get another part of Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shi no Numa.

Part 3 – The Vacuum Tube

The Vacuum Tube can be found inside the Comms Room as well. This will be on a shelf next to the door in the room adjacent to where you found the Fuse. After getting your hands on this part, things get a little bit complicated.

You first must survive until round 15 and wait for Zabella the Deciever boss to appear. When she has, lure her into the Excavation Room/War Room. Here, you need to lure the energy projectiles that the boss fires toward the energy coil within the room.

After three consecutive hits on the Tesla coil in this room, the Vacuum on the table beside it will be charged and you will be able to acquire it.

With all the parts now on you, you can make your way over to the Workbench in the Storage Hut. Here, hold the interact button until all the parts are placed on the Workbench. The Wunderfuzz DG-2 will be crafted and ready to use shortly in Shi no Numa.