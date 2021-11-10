The M1928 SMG, also known as the Tommy gun or Thompson, is an iconic SMG with a great rate of fire and magazine size to boot. In this guide, we will tell you some of the best loadouts for the M1928 SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best M1928 Loadouts

The M1928 is an American SMG in CoD Vanguard. It’s known for the large magazine and high fire rate. This gun is available in all CoD games and was previously called the Thompson or Tommy gun.

Below, we’ll show you some of the best class setups for the M1928 in Call of Duty Vanguard.

M1928 Max Damage Loadout

This setup will make your M1928 SMG a huge damage-dealing weapon. This setup comes with an extremely fast barrel and Ragdoll T2 Support. The below setup will also provide you with the Recoil recovery and Flitch resistance.

Attachments

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Chariot 2.5″ Rapid

Chariot 2.5″ Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Ragdoll T2 Support

Ragdoll T2 Support Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Ammo type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 8MM Kurz 100 Round D rums

8MM Kurz 100 Round D rums Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Quick

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Thermite

Perks

Ninja

Forward Intel

Scavenger

DPS Class Setup

This setup will make the M1928 a fast-killing machine. The Muzzle used in this is going to increase the overall speed. The Carver Foregrip going to support recoil and CGC S Adjustable is going to increase the mobility of the weapon.

The rest of the attachments are given below as well.

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling

CGC 12″ Cooling Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Magazine: 9MM 50 Round Drums

9MM 50 Round Drums Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Quick

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: M1 Bazooka

M1 Bazooka Tactical: NO 69 Stun Grenade

NO 69 Stun Grenade Lethal: MK 2 Frag Grenade

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Lightweight

M1928 OP Loadout

This will be an overpowered class setup for the M1928 SMG. In this, we are going to use the M9 Flash hider which will provide you with more recoil control along with more fire rate and magazine.

This class setup for M1928 in CoD Vanguard includes a Pine tar grip which will help in the Hip Fire Accuracy and the recoil control as well.

The rest of the attachments given below will together make this build an overpowered one.

Attachments

Muzzle: M9 Flash Hider

M9 Flash Hider Barrel: No Barrel

No Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC Wire Grip

CGC Wire Grip Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Magazine: 9MM Para 50 Round Drums

9MM Para 50 Round Drums Proficiency: Steady

Steady Kit: Fast Melee

Equipment

Secondary Weapon: M1 Bazooka

M1 Bazooka Tactical: NO 69 Stun Grenade

NO 69 Stun Grenade Lethal: Molokov Cocktail

Perks