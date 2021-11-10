The M1928 SMG, also known as the Tommy gun or Thompson, is an iconic SMG with a great rate of fire and magazine size to boot. In this guide, we will tell you some of the best loadouts for the M1928 SMG in Call of Duty Vanguard.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best M1928 Loadouts
The M1928 is an American SMG in CoD Vanguard. It’s known for the large magazine and high fire rate. This gun is available in all CoD games and was previously called the Thompson or Tommy gun.
Below, we’ll show you some of the best class setups for the M1928 in Call of Duty Vanguard.
M1928 Max Damage Loadout
This setup will make your M1928 SMG a huge damage-dealing weapon. This setup comes with an extremely fast barrel and Ragdoll T2 Support. The below setup will also provide you with the Recoil recovery and Flitch resistance.
Attachments
- Muzzle: M1929 Silencer
- Barrel: Chariot 2.5″ Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Ragdoll T2 Support
- Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
- Ammo type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Magazine: 8MM Kurz 100 Round D rums
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: Quick
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Thermite
Perks
- Ninja
- Forward Intel
- Scavenger
DPS Class Setup
This setup will make the M1928 a fast-killing machine. The Muzzle used in this is going to increase the overall speed. The Carver Foregrip going to support recoil and CGC S Adjustable is going to increase the mobility of the weapon.
The rest of the attachments are given below as well.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: CGC S Adjustable
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo type: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Magazine: 9MM 50 Round Drums
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: Quick
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: M1 Bazooka
- Tactical: NO 69 Stun Grenade
- Lethal: MK 2 Frag Grenade
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Lightweight
M1928 OP Loadout
This will be an overpowered class setup for the M1928 SMG. In this, we are going to use the M9 Flash hider which will provide you with more recoil control along with more fire rate and magazine.
This class setup for M1928 in CoD Vanguard includes a Pine tar grip which will help in the Hip Fire Accuracy and the recoil control as well.
The rest of the attachments given below will together make this build an overpowered one.
Attachments
- Muzzle: M9 Flash Hider
- Barrel: No Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: CGC Wire Grip
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo type: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Magazine: 9MM Para 50 Round Drums
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Fast Melee
Equipment
- Secondary Weapon: M1 Bazooka
- Tactical: NO 69 Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Molokov Cocktail
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Double Time