COD Vanguard: The Archon Pack-A-Punch Unlock Guide

Unlocking the Pack-A-Punch machine on the map Archon is one of the earliest things players can do to upgrade their guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard zombies.

Unlocking the PaP machine also serves as one of the starting steps for the completion of the main Easter egg quest for Vanguard zombies.

If you’re trying to get the PaP machine or trying to start the Easter Egg, this guide should be of great assistance.

How to unlock the Pack-A-Punch on The Archon

After spawning on the map, you’ll find that the PaP machine has been trapped in an alternate dimension. With that, you’ll also find there are a few zombie ghosts halted in the main Temple Area.

To unlock the Pack-A-Punch machine, players will be required to find two spectral parts scattered around the map. These parts will be nearby to the spawn area but will require the player to collect enough Essence points to open up barriers.

To find the first piece for the PaP machine, open the barrier door on the right side of the spawn area for 1500X Essence points and travel forward. Go past the building where the Diabolical Damage perk is and you’ll find one of the parts for the Pack-A-Punch machine hovering over the destroyed train.

For the second part of the PaP machine, travel all the way to the left side of the map from the spawn area. Open the barrier for 1500X Essence and go across the Venomous Vigor perk to spot the second part floating above the crashed plane.

Now all that’s left to do is head back to the Pack-A-Punch machine placed in the spawn of the Archon map and insert the parts you just found. This will cause the zombie ghosts to come back to life and begin a ritual.

In the ritual, you’ll be required to kill all of the zombies that came back to life and feed their souls to the PaP machine. The Pack-A-Punch will act as a soul box. Once the enemies are dealt with, you’ll have crafted the Pack-A-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Vanguard zombies.