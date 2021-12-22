In the Crossover update between Assassins’ Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, there are several new collectibles and treasures for you to find. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Complete Isle of Skye Treasure Hoard Map in AC Valhalla.

The Treasure Hoard map awards you with different Cosmetic items. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, to find the Isle of Skye Hoard map, head to the Excavation Site location on the map. The Excavation Site is located north of Sgurr Alasdair and Dunvegan Village.

For your ease, we have attached a map image below.

Once you reach the Excavation Site, head in the northeast direction until you see a support holding rocks, blocking an underground entrance.

Shoot or blow these rocks to open the entrance and then go down the hole to find the Skye Hoard map by looting the corpse there.

Once you have the map, open it to read the clue. Now to find the treasure, head to the lake that is located southwest of Dunvegan Village. For your ease, we have the location in the image below.

When at the lake, look out for a rock formation.

From there, jump down to the partially sunken boat to find the Isle of Skye Hoard’s tressure. It will award you with an ‘Eagle Bearer’ tattoo and Medusa Sail.

This is all you need to know regarding the Isle of Skye Hoard Tressure in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.