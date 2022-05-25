The relentless fighting can be taxing on your gear. This guide will show you how to repair your gear in V Rising and avoid high repair costs while you are at it.

How to Repair Gear in V Rising

Weapons and gear are prone to breaking after a series of intense fights. If not properly cared for, they may break during a fight, resulting in the difference between life and death.

Prior to discussing how to repair a gear item in V Rising, it is necessary to first determine which parts of the gear require repair. For that, a yellow or an orange indicator will appear at the bottom of the screen over the character’s health pool indicating the piece of equipment that is damaged.

For instance, if the indicator displays a pair of yellow boots, this indicates that your character’s footwear is severely damaged and requires repair.

The color of the indicator is also of significant importance. The color yellow indicates that the gear item has suffered significant damage. While orange indicates that the gear item has completely lost its durability and is on the verge of breaking down. Such items require immediate repairs.

Now talking about how to repair a gear item in V Rising, it is a simple task. Simply open your inventory and move your cursor over the gear item that needs to be repaired.

A pop-up window will appear, displaying the item’s remaining durability as well as the materials and quantity required to repair it. To repair the item, press the middle-click or the scroll button click on the mouse. Simple as that!

How to Avoid High Repair Cost in V Rising

You are probably thinking that the repairing costs are going to hurt hard in V Rising. It actually does and as you progress and reach a higher level, your repair costs will skyrocket.

But don’t worry, we’ll show you a cheesy way to avoid paying the full sum. For this, it is important to note that when your weapon breaks, you can still farm. Cool, right?

If you have a broken item equipped, you can collect the resources with your bare hands.

Take advantage of this opportunity and farm even with broken gear to collect loot for its repair. This will assist you in recovering some of the costs attached to repairing all of your gear.