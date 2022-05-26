V Rising Remove Border: How to Increase Castle Space

You can increase your Castle Space by removing the Borders in V Rising. This guide will give you complete details of removing the Border and Floor and increasing Castle Space in V Rising.

How to Remove Border in V Rising

To remove a border in V Rising, make sure you are in build mode. You can simply press the B key to enter the build mode. After that, just go to the border you want to remove and press and hold Spacebar to dismantle the border.

However, you will first need to remove the adjacent floor, pillars, and walls to remove the border. Once you have removed every attached thing to the border, you can remove it.

These borders are used to determine the limits of your Castle. If you have placed anything out of this border, you will need to reclaim it and place it inside.

How to Remove Floor in V Rising

When it comes to removing Floor in V Rising, you have to use the option of Dismantle Structure. You will find this option in the Building section of the menu. Removing the floor is very easy, just like removing the border.

After selecting the Dismantle Structure option, go to the floor you want to remove and press and hold Spacebar to remove the highlighted portion of the floor.

If there is any pillar, wall, or door on that portion of the floor, you will need to remove it first, and after that, you can remove the floor. For dismantling the floor, 75% of your investment will be refunded.

How to Increase Castle Space in V Rising

For increasing Castle Space in V Rising, you have to remove the border, and while removing the border, you will need to make sure a few things. First, make sure that you don’t go beyond your Castle Limit.

Secondly, you will need to make sure that your border is not separated from the Castle Heart because this can cause a break in your territory. Make sure of these things and continue to level up, and your Castle Space will be increased.

Your Castle Space will be increased, but it will be upgraded as well. However, this process will take time, and you can’t do this quickly.