V Rising Blood Quality and Type Tips

To help you understand the different types of Blood in V Rising and how each type affects vampires, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll cover all the information and tips you need to know about Blood Quality and Blood Types in V Rising.

V Rising Blood Types

To survive in the world of V Rising, your vampire needs to drink Blood regularly. The Blood stored within your vampire’s body will be used up slowly, so you’ll need to feed on enemies to refill your blood pool.

There are enemies present all over the in-game world, so finding Blood to drink isn’t an issue, but you have to note what kind of Blood you’re drinking.

There are seven different blood types in V Rising. These types are Frail, Creature, Worker, Warrior, Brute, Rogue, and Scholar.

Frail Blood comes from rats. It is the default blood type that you spawn with after dying.

comes from rats. It is the default blood type that you spawn with after dying. Creature Blood comes from wild animals such as bears and wolves.

comes from wild animals such as bears and wolves. Worker Blood comes from harmless human NPCs such as villagers.

comes from harmless human NPCs such as villagers. Warrior Blood comes from dangerous human NPCs such as bandits and soldiers.

comes from dangerous human NPCs such as bandits and soldiers. Brute Blood also comes from dangerous human NPCs, but the ones that are highly aggressive.

also comes from dangerous human NPCs, but the ones that are highly aggressive. Rogue Blood comes from trappers, poachers, assassins, and archers.

comes from trappers, poachers, assassins, and archers. Scholar Blood comes from NPCs that can cast spells.

Each blood type gives unique buffs to the player, which stay with the player until they drink Blood again.

On top of that, there are 5 tiers of quality to each blood type. The number of buffs and potency of each buff scales directly with the tier of the enemy’s Blood.

The quality of an enemy’s Blood range anywhere from 1% to 100%. If you want to see the blood type and quality of an enemy, simply hover your cursor over them, and it’ll show all the information related to their Blood.

Now that you know how the blood type and quality system works in V Rising, let’s go over all of the different V Rising Blood Types.

Frail

This blood type grants absolutely no buffs to the player. You’ll usually have this blood type in your body when you respawn after dying. The only other way to acquire Frail Blood is to eat a rat. Ideally, your vampire should never drink Frail Blood.

Creature

The buffs granted by Creature Blood in V Rising are listed below.

Less than 30% Blood Quality: Increases Movement Speed by 3-15%

Increases Movement Speed by 3-15% 30% and above Blood Quality: Increases rating of Sun Resistance by 10-25

Increases rating of Sun Resistance by 10-25 60% and above Blood Quality: Increases Damage Reduction by 10-20%

Increases Damage Reduction by 10-20% 90% and above Blood Quality: Increases Health Regeneration by 150%

Increases Health Regeneration by 150% 100% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 30% boost to all effects above

Worker

The buffs granted by Worker Blood in V Rising are listed below.

Less than 30% Blood Quality: Increases Resource Yield by 10-30%

Increases Resource Yield by 10-30% 30% and above Blood Quality: Increases damage against Resource Objects/Nodes by 15-25%

Increases damage against Resource Objects/Nodes by 15-25% 60% and above Blood Quality: Increases Mount Gallop Speed by 10-20%

Increases Mount Gallop Speed by 10-20% 90% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 3% chance to destroy a resource node instantaneously

Grants a 3% chance to destroy a resource node instantaneously 100% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 30% boost to all effects mentioned above

Warrior

The buffs granted by Warrior Blood in V Rising are listed below.

Less than 30% Blood Quality: Increases Physical Power by 10-20%

Increases Physical Power by 10-20% 30% and above Blood Quality: Decreases Weapon Skill cooldowns by 8-15%

Decreases Weapon Skill cooldowns by 8-15% 60% and above Blood Quality: Decreases incoming damage by 7.5-15% and increases damage by 25% when fighting opponents with max HP

Decreases incoming damage by 7.5-15% and increases damage by 25% when fighting opponents with max HP 90% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 15% chance to parry an incoming attack, which decreases its damage by 50% and boosts your damage by 25%

Grants a 15% chance to parry an incoming attack, which decreases its damage by 50% and boosts your damage by 25% 100% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 30% boost to all effects above

Brute

The buffs granted by Brute Blood in V Rising are listed below.

Less than 30% Blood Quality: Increases Life Leech from primary attack by 7.5-12.5%

Increases Life Leech from primary attack by 7.5-12.5% 30% and above Blood Quality: Increases Primary Attack Speed by 7.5-15% and grants 1 Gear Level

Increases Primary Attack Speed by 7.5-15% and grants 1 Gear Level 60% and above Blood Quality: Increases Healing by 20-35% and grants the ability to heal yourself for 4% of the opponent’s HP when you land an attack that kills them

Increases Healing by 20-35% and grants the ability to heal yourself for 4% of the opponent’s HP when you land an attack that kills them 90% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 6% chance per relative HP regenerated to increase Primary Attack Damage by 25% and Movement Speed by 20%

Grants a 6% chance per relative HP regenerated to increase Primary Attack Damage by 25% and Movement Speed by 20% 100% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 30% boost to all effects above

Rogue

The buffs granted by Rogue Blood in V Rising are listed below.

Less than 30% Blood Quality: Grants a 10-20% chance to land a Critical Strike on weapon attacks

Grants a 10-20% chance to land a Critical Strike on weapon attacks 30% and above Blood Quality: Increases Movement Speed by 8-15%

Increases Movement Speed by 8-15% 60% and above Blood Quality: Decreases cooldown on Travel Skill by 12-25% and grants a guaranteed Critical Strike on the next physical attack that you land after using a travel skill

Decreases cooldown on Travel Skill by 12-25% and grants a guaranteed Critical Strike on the next physical attack that you land after using a travel skill 90% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 50% to reveal target’s armor on a Critical Strike which makes them take 15% extra damage from all sources for 4 seconds

Grants a 50% to reveal target’s armor on a Critical Strike which makes them take 15% extra damage from all sources for 4 seconds 100% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 30% boost to all effects above

Scholar

The buffs granted by Scholar Blood in V Rising are listed below.

Less than 30% Blood Quality: Increases Spell Power by 12-25%

Increases Spell Power by 12-25% 30% and above Blood Quality: Decreases Spell Cooldowns by 9-15%

Decreases Spell Cooldowns by 9-15% 60% and above Blood Quality: Increases Life Leech from spells by 5-10%

Increases Life Leech from spells by 5-10% 90% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 20% chance on a spell cast to reset its cooldown

Grants a 20% chance on a spell cast to reset its cooldown 100% and above Blood Quality: Grants a 30% boost to all above effects

V Rising Blood Quality Tips

To drink an enemy’s Blood, you’ll need to first get their health down to critical. Once they’re at low HP, a prompt will appear on your screen telling you to press “F.”

Pressing F will allow you to drink the enemy’s Blood. An important thing to remember is that while you’re drinking an enemy’s Blood, you are completely open to attacks from other enemies.

Therefore, you need to ensure no other threats around while feeding on an enemy.

When going out to drink Blood, you need to be mindful of what you intend to do after. If you have a plan for yourself, try to find enemies with a blood type and quality that will give you the buffs you need to fulfill your plan.

So if you’re planning is to go out exploring and farming resources, you should try to drink Worker Blood.

It’s good not to focus on finding the highest quality blood possible. Your Blood will eventually be drained, so you’ll need to feed again, resetting the buffs you got anyway. So try not to spend too much time finding Tier 4 or Tier 5 blood unless you need its respective buffs.

You should be specifically looking for Tier 4 and Tier 5 Blood Quality when looking for servants. The higher their Blood Quality, the better skills they’ll have.

Another Blood Quality mechanic to note is that you cannot stack the passive buffs from the same type and quality of Blood.

For example, if you drink 30% Creature Blood twice, it will not stack the +15% Movement Speed twice; it’ll just reset it.

And if you drink Tier 4 Creature Blood and then subsequently Tier 3 Creature Blood, you will lose the Tier 4 buffs and obtain the Tier 3 buffs instead.

V Rising Blood Moon Effects on Blood Quality

In V Rising, there’s a chance for a “Blood Moon” to come out during the nighttime. When this happens, a prompt for Blood Moon will appear in the center of your screen, and your vision will get a red-ish tint.

When the Blood Moon is active, your vampire will get a 10% increase in their Movement Speed, and all of the passive buffs they have from their blood type will be enhanced by 20%.