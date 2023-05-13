

In Two Worlds 2 one needs a combination of cards to caste the respective spells. Every spell requires atleast two cards. One is for effects while other is the Carrier card for the particular action. Then there are some modifiers which increase the effectiveness of your spell move.



The strength of each spell depends on the number of cards you are using for a particular spell which in turn is dependent on the number of available slots. More the slots, more cards you can use to strengthen your attack. Number of available slots can be increased as you acquire skills progressively. Let’s get started with crafting Two Worlds 2 Spells.

Two Worlds 2 Spells Crafting Guide

Effect Cards

These cards impart special effects to your spells. There are 15 of them In 5 groups. Each group contains 3 variants of the same type of effect. Following is the list for cards in Two World 2 Spells:

Air

It has three variants: Air, Life and Lightning

Earth

Variants include Stone, Earth and Undead.

Fire

It includes Fire, Power and Force

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Water

Water, Ice and Psyche are included.

Necro

Features Poison, Corpse and Decay.

Carrier Cards

These cards decide the action of your spell. There are six different carrier cards that are featured in Two Worlds 2.

Altar

An altar is created. Effects are dependent on the other cards used in the combination.

Area Effect

The effect area range is 4m.

Enchant

You can see the effect on the target and you gain bonus.

Missile

You can fire missiles with a certain speed. Speed can be increased using more cards.

Summon

You can summor a pet after 3rd level.

Trap

You can set traps for enemies. Traps last for 60 seconds.

Modifiers

These cards can be used to modify your spells. Homing, Ricochet and Spray are only available when you use missile carrier card.

Damage

This card will allow you to inflict damage.

Homing

This modifier makes missiles chase the target.

Protection

This modifier can change the effect of your spell into some positive spell like healing.

Ricochet

Missiles bounce off to affect multiple targets.

Spray

Multiple missiles can be fired at the same time.

Time

It increases the lasting time of your spell.

So now that you know about the role of each card, you can make combination of your own, i.e Carrier+Effect or Carrier+Effect+Modifiers can be used in various combination to make different spells.

Multiple modifiers can be used which ultimately will increase the effectiveness of your spell. You can also combine the spells so that they are launched simultaneously to cause more damage. The combined spell sections are only allowed with Altar, Missile and Trap.

Two Worlds 2 Unique Spells

These are some distinct spells with unique names. These can be considered the best spells in the game.

Heal

Enchant+Life

Shock

Area effect+Lightning+Damage

Phoenix

Enchant+Life+Damage+Time+Protection

Invisibility

Enchant+Air+Time

Lightning Shield

Area effect+Lightning+Damage+Time+Protection

Static Field

Area effect+Lightning+Damage+Time

Fire Blast

Area effect+Fire+Damage

Fire Bolt

Missile+Fire+Damage

Confusion

Enchant+Psyche+Time+Protection

Ice Bolt

Missile+Ice+Damage

Eye for an Eye

Enchant+Power+Time+Damage

If you have any other suggestion in making different spells, do share with us. In case you are struggling with the game, you can refer to our Two Worlds 2 Walkthrough Guide.