Two Point Hospital Flemington Guide

Flemington is the third Hospital you will find in the World 2 of the Two Point Hospital. To unlock this Hospital, you will need to reach star level at both Tumble and Mitton University.

This Two Point Hospital guide will cover all the details you need to know about Flemington Hospital, like its best layout, star objectives, staff training tips, and walkthrough.

Two Point Hospital Best Layout For Flemington

Each Hospital has a different layout; some players want to customize it to meet their needs. But to make things a little easier for you, we just create a layout for Flemington, which we consider the best.

Below you will find the best layout of Flemington in Two Point Hospital.

In the First Plot of the Hospital, there will be entry and GP’s Offices as these are primary needs. Plot 2 can be set as per your needs. You can make an emergency here.

Plot 3 will be the diagnosis area where you will diagnose different diseases and illnesses. Use Plot 7 for creating treatment rooms and large wards for the patients.

You can make the administrative building on the upper area of the map, and the area you leave can be used for a second diagnosis area to deal with emergencies and extra patients when needed.

You should always leave someplace so you can grow according to your needs.

Flemington Star Objectives

1 Star Objectives

Hospital Value of $1,000,000

Reputation of 70%

Cure 10 Patients with Animal Magnetism

Launch a Marketing Campaign

Rewards

$10,000

Kudosh 100

Smogley

Melt Downs

Café (Room)

2 Star Objectives

Hospital Value of $2,000,000

Reputation of 80%

Cure 20 Patients in Fracture Ward

Launch two Marketing campaigns

Rewards

$20,000

Kudosh 150

3-Star Objectives

Hospital Value of $5,000,000

Reputation of 90%

Cure 30 Patients in Injection Room

Launch 3 Marketing Campaigns

Rewards

$30,000

Kudosh 200

Flemington Staff Training Tips

Training Staff is another mechanic in Two Point Hospital that unlocks after reaching level 3. Now once you can train your staff, first start with the Receptionist.

Make sure to boost its skills like emotion, intelligence, and stamina. As a doctor, you should combine skills like General Practice and Diagnostics.

You can train a Janitor to boost their skills like Mechanics, Maintenance, Stamina Training, and Emotional Intelligence. They can repair the machines and other things by boosting these skills.

Janitors are the backbone structure, and you will need to invest in them to run the Hospital smoothly.

You have to take measures to lower their workload. You can place fire extinguishers in the room they are needed so they don’t have to run much in an emergency.

Just boost the abilities of all the staff in the Hospital when you get the chance to get the best output from them.

Flemington: How to Manage Staff Morale

To manage your staff morale in Flemington Hospital, you must ensure they are happy. Even if you are paying them a little less, you have to ensure that you provide them with the basic facilities.

You can get them a staff room where they can relax. The staff room should have benches, Leaflet Stand, Drink Machine, and a Snack machine. While providing these facilities, make sure you have bins nearby as well.

Not just for the staff, make sure you have these facilities for the patients. Because if patients are not happy, they will move to the other Hospital.

When possible, increase the staff’s salary to make them happier.

Flemington Walkthrough

In Two Point Flemington, you would be facing any disasters. Still, some most frequent Illnesses you will see include Pandemic, Animal Magnetism, Mock Star, Grey’s Anatomy, Rock Bottom, and Mood poisoning.

But considering your objectives, the strategy you will follow here is pretty simple. You will start with the Pest Control research and have to launch the marketing campaign once it is done.

You have to click the Illness marketing and then select Animal magnetism. This is going to help you with 3 objectives you have to complete.

As you cure more patients, your reputation will increase, and the marketing campaign will help you get more patients suffering from Animal magnetism disease. The objectives are not just limited to that.

They will require you to increase the Hospital value as well. The value will continue to increase with the increased patient load, but you will also need to be prepared for that.

Make sure you have enough staff available to deal with the patients every time. You will need to ensure that all staff is equipped with the desired skill, like the nurse must have the Ward, Injection, and Treatment skills.

If nurses or doctors don’t have these skills, you should start their training as part of your strategy to handle the patient’s load. You can complete objectives even faster if you place Pest Control and Diagnosis rooms on the same plot to reduce the walking distance.

In this way, you can treat Animal magnetism quite quickly. Once that objective is complete, you can move this room to the Treatment plot. It is a great idea to place it where it is needed.