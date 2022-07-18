Diagnosis is the very first step in treating diseases at every hospital. But there are certain bottlenecks while attaining a perfect diagnosis. Increasing the efficiency of the diagnosis room in Two Point Hospital does not mean adding expensive machines like X-Ray and MEGA Scan. You can read this guide to learn the best tips to run the Diagnosis Room in Two Point Hospital.

Two Point Hospital Diagnosis Room Tips

Expert Doctor for Diagnosis in GP’s Office

As soon as the patient enters the hospital premises, he is sent straight to the GP’s office for Diagnosis. If the disease is not diagnosed, the patient is sent to another diagnosis room to increase the Diagnosis Certainty.

When there is an expert doctor in the GP’s Office, he will send the patient to the correct diagnosis room. The Diagnosis Certainty will increase to the required level, mostly 90%, in one visit.

If the doctor is not experienced, he will mistakenly send the patient to the wrong Diagnosis room. This will make increasing the Diagnosis Certainty a big problem. And if you prematurely send the patient to treatment with low Diagnosis Certainty, the Treatment Success Rate can take a hit.

Modifying Diagnosis Certainty

Diagnosis Certainty is how certain the doctor is about the Diagnosis he made. The Treatment Success Rate then directly correlates to the percentage of the Diagnosis Certainty. Two Point Hospital has given us the option to modify the Diagnosis Certainty.

The upside to lowering the Diagnosis Certainty is that it will decrease the total treatment time for a patient visiting. There will be less clogging of the Diagnosis in the GP’s office.

You can treat more patients in the same amount of time and make more money. A patient may die because of the wrong Diagnosis, which will ultimately decrease the overall reputation of the hospital.

The best Diagnosis Certainty to set is 99% because that way, you are 100% sure of the Diagnosis any patient is given. It is more ethical, but it will require your diagnosis department to be strong.

Hire expert doctors for the Diagnosis and look for any queues outside the Diagnosis in the GP’s Office. If there are long queues in Diagnosis, then either replace the doctor with the expert or add another GP’s Office with the existing one.

You can set the Queue limit reminder by going to the settings. Set it to 3 and take action when it is above 5 by hovering over the GP’s Office.