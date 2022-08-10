Two Point Campus Private Tuition Room Guide

Two Point Campus will see you managing both staff and students. However, even if you have the most skilled teachers, there are always going to be some students who struggle to get good grades. To ensure that such students do not drop out, you will need to have Private Tuition rooms on your campus.

Private Tuition rooms naturally come with their own cost and expenses since you must hire additional teachers. However, they are a worthwhile investment. Remember that one of the ways to make money in the game is to have the most students. Private Tuition rooms hence pay you back in the long run.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about having and running a Private Tuition room in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Private Tuition Room

You will automatically get access to Private Tuition rooms in Piazza Lanatra, which is the second campus that you unlock after raising your campus star rating to level 1.

Private Tuition Room Requirements

A Private Tuition room carries a base cost of $6,600 that does not include the teacher. Furthermore, the minimum room size requirement is 3×3 which should suffice in the short term.

You also need to have a Tuition Desk and a Chalkboard. There are, however, some additional items that can be added to a Private Tuition room. They will take their space but not as much to warrant a large room size.

Private Tuition Room Items And Cost

Tuition Desk: A mandatory item that costs $750.

Chalkboard: A mandatory item that costs $750.

Wall Chalkboard: An optional item that increases Learning Power by 2%. It costs $750.

Bookcase: An optional item that increases Learning Power by 2%. It costs $750.

Tuition Bookshelves: An optional item that increases Learning Power by 2%; It cost $750.

Sound Poster: An optional decor item that increases Attractiveness. It costs $100.

Teaching Manuals: An optional decor item that costs $750.

Motivational Poster: An optional decor item that increases Attractiveness. It costs $400.

Red Rug: An optional decor item that increases Attractiveness. It costs $700.

Lake Painting: An optional decor item that increases Attractiveness. It costs $50.

Portable TV: An optional decor item that costs $750.

Private Tuition Room Tips