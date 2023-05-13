This Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes guide will be looking at different classes Riesz has. Each playable Riesz class provides an option to either inflict ailments on your enemy or buff your allies’ stats.

Trials of Mana Best Riesz Classes

We’ve stated the pros and cons so you can see which class for Riesz can best suit your needs.

Amazon – Base Class

Stronger than Hawkeye’s base class, Amazon can only attack and has appreciable stats for a starter class.

There isn’t much of a difference compared to other character’s base classes, and like all others, you don’t initially get any spells to start with.

Stats Points STR 11 DEX 11 CON 10 INT 10 PIE 10 LUC 9

Valkyrie – Light Class

The first Light Class is Valkyrie which allows her to amplify her own stats for the purpose of increasing damage output. The four new spells will be able to increase various attributes for Riesz.

Stats Points STR 17 DEX 16 CON 16 INT 15 PIE 16 LUC 14

Spells: Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.

The benefits that you get for adopting this class include the following:

Locked Ability: Army of One/Einherjar that Adds 1% of CS gauge when normal attack hits.

Class Strike: Lance Surge where the surging point of lance causes damage

Rune Maiden – Dark Class

Rune Maiden is the dark class for Riesz and instead of raising her own stats, she can apply debuffs to the enemy.

It’s pretty similar to Hawkeye’s Ninja Class, except that he can definitely do it better, so it’s best to go with him on that part instead of selecting Rune Maiden for Riesz.

Stats Points STR 16 DEX 17 CON 16 INT 16 PIE 15 LUC 15

Vanadis – Light-Light Class

This class really brings out Riesz’ attack power. However, there isn’t much flexibility when it comes to this class, there aren’t a lot of spells to use.

You will gain a summon which shrinks your enemies down and also makes them worth 0 XP.

Stats Points STR 20 DEX 19 CON 20 INT 17 PIE 19 LUC 16

Upon adopting this class you will unlock the following special abilities:

Locked Ability: Mana Blessing that recover 7% HP for all the allies in case you win the battle

Class Strike: Light Lance, a holy power that brings down lances from the sky dealing damage wherever they fall

Star Lancer – Light-Dark Class

Star Lancer can support her team very effectively by buffing all of them up fast. The multi-target is a big help and you can get your party-ready in just 4 moves.

Star Lancer also gets a summon which impacts the enemy with a silence stat.

Stats Points STR 19 DEX 18 CON 20 INT 18 PIE 18 LUC 18

Spells: Marduk, Protect Up, Speed Up, Mind Up, Power Up.

The Special abilities that come if you change to this class are:

Locked Ability: Meteor Light which allows the effect to last till the battle ends and increases the status caused by move.

Class Strike: Meteor Thrust which create copies that has the power of stars and can jab at the enemy with super quick speeds

Dragon Master – Dark-Light Class

Dragon Master class for Riesz isn’t that big of an improvement over the Rune Maiden class, it does a good amount of damage, however, we would recommend you go with Star Lancer as it is simply a way better option.

Stats Points STR 18 DEX 19 CON 20 INT 18 PIE 18 LUC 18

Spells: Jormungand.

The Special Abilities that come with this class as a benefit are:

Locked Ability: Persistent Effect which increases the attack damage by 20% when HP is 100%

Class Strike: Dragon Rend where a wave of a fighting energy in the form of a dragon come out from the tip of the spear and damages the enemy.

Fenrir Knight – Dark-Dark Class

Fenrir Knight allows you to buff multiple enemies at once contrary to being able to buff your allies in the Star Lancer class.

However, you will only ever be debuffing bosses, so there isn’t much use to having this ability.

Stats Points STR 19 DEX 20 CON 20 INT 19 PIE 17 LUC 17

Spells: Lamia Naga, Protect Down, Speed Down, Mind Down, Power Down.

The benefits you achieve from this class are:

Locked Ability: Persistent Effect where the stat decrease from move effect till the end of the battle.

Class Strike: Raging Fury where an explosion of spirits thrusts through the lance and damages the enemy

Meteorite- Final Light Class

One of the highest classes of amazon having stamina of Vanadis and and the support abilities of Starlancer. Their ultimate support surely leads the party to victory.

The Special abilities unlocked include:

Locked Abililty: Light of Relief where 10% of Allies HP is recovered upon using Class Strike.

Class Strike: Elysium Slash, a holy power that brings a meteor from the sky inflicting heavy damage where it falls.

Brynhidr- Final Dark Class

One of the most advance classes of Amazon! These have the fighting abilities of the Fenrir Knights and have the attack power of Dragon Master. In battle, they are just unmatched.

The Special abilities unlocked include: