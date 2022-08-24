Tower Of Fantasy Behemoth Locations Guide

Behemoths are named enemies that are stronger and more powerful than the normal mobs you encounter in Tower of Fantasy.

These troll-like creatures use their overgrown hands to slam the ground when threatened. They also like to use the full weight of their bodies to crush their opponents.

Behemoths are a challenging fight in Tower of Fantasy. You must bring a fire element-based weapon because that is their only weakness. Behemoths are especially resistant to physical damage.

Killing a Behemoth for the first time unlocks an achievement. You will also need to kill Behemoths for a chance to loot the Omnium Beast Right Arm, a very rare item in the game, for the Omnium Beast VII vehicle.

If you are finding it hard to locate Behemoths in Tower of Fantasy, the following guide will show you where to go.

Where To Find Behemoths In Tower Of Fantasy

You can find three Behemoths at three different locations in the game. Take note that there is no daily limit attached to the creature. Hence, you can always find and fight them at all three locations.

Behemoth Surtur

Behemoth Bergelmir

Behemoth Mimir

Behemoth Surtur can be found south of the Shelter in the Banges region. Follow the coastline in the south until you reach a narrow cliff. There will be a small hut here to indicate that you have reached the right location. Surtur will be around the same hut.

Behemoth Bergelmir is also located in the Banges region, close to the farms and west of the Crown Mines. Follow the eastern Banges border through the mountains as shown in the map below. Bergelmir will be roaming one of the mountains here.

Behemoth Mimir is located in the Navia region. Make your way to the Seventh Day Forest and search for Mimir close to the ruin. You can set a straight line from Mt. Targus below to the ruin in the north. Now, simply search this path to the north and you will find Mimir.