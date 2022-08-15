Where to Find Astra Scenic Points in Tower of Fantasy

Astra is the first area in Tower of Fantasy and is thus the easiest area to explore completely in Tower of Fantasy. Just completing all the story missions completes around 10-15% of the total completion bar, but to make sure that you have collected all items in Astra, you need to find all the scenic points in Astra. This guide will help you find all the Scenic Points in Astra Region in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Astra Scenic Point Locations

The main reason for players to look for all the scenic locations in Tower of Fantasy is to get 100% completion and the Black Nucleus reward that comes with it.

There are five scenic locations in Astra region. If you want to find these locations, you need to explore the world as much as you can. Where ever you have the option to collect the scenic location, you will see a Hologram Eye icon pop up. Just walk up to the icon when you find it and interact with it to get the location.

Following are all the Scenic locations in the Astra region in Tower of Fantasy, marked in red on the map as well as their locations explained below

Astra Shelter

The first Scenic location is found in Astra Shelter. You need to climb the building and from the top of the blue sphere on top of the building, you can get to the top of the cliff and there, go to the Deck to find the eye icon.

Coordinates: -097.5, 789.8

Rewards: 20x Dark Crystals, 20x Astra Exploration Points

Northern Ring Ranges

From the space rift, head right and exit through the mine gate. As you progress, you can find a red manhole. From here, climb the cliff and keep on climbing until you spot a black mushroom. On the peak of the cliff, look around the mushroom until you see the eye icon.

Coordinates: -873.7, 791.5

Rewards: 20x Dark Crystals, 20x Astra Exploration Points

Mega Arena

This scenic location is found in the training facility located in the Football Field. Climb the cliff on the left side of the field. Here, you can find the eye icon for the scenic location.

Coordinates: -392.8, 723.5

Rewards: 20x Dark Crystals, 20x Astra Exploration Points

Ring of Echos

The location is found in the Training Facility Agility in Crimson Pillars. You can find a stone pillar in near the facility. Climb the pillar to find the eye icon for the scenic locations.

Coordinates: -664.2, 900.7

Rewards: 20x Dark Crystals, 20x Astra Exploration Points

Tomb of Thorns

Head to the Southern Ring Ranges from the space rift. From there, jump down from the left side and near the roots of the cliff, you can find the eye icon for the scenic location.

Coordinates: -617.6, 1094.6

Rewards: 20x Dark Crystals, 20x Astra Exploration Points