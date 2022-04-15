As the Warhammer franchise saw the release of Warhammer 3, modders have made a few adjustments to the game, making the beloved franchise even more fun to play with. In this guide, we have handpicked some of the best Total War Warhammer 3 Mods for you to enjoy.

Total War Warhammer 3 Best Mods

Total War Warhammer 3 is not the most beloved installment to the Warhammer franchise, with many bugs and glitches in the game. Therefore, the modders were unleashed to save the day and modify the game to make it more playable.

Within just a few hours of the first Update, there are over 100 Warhammer 3 Mods, and below we’ve gathered up 5 of the best Mods that you shouldn’t play without.

Toggle Chaos Realms

One of the most important mods in the game is Toggle Chaos Realms. This mod’s sole purpose is to prevent any type of chaos domains in the campaign, making your gameplay free from rifts.

The best part about this mod is that there’s a toggle option for both Single and Multiplayer campaigns.

New Camera Style

The worst part about playing a Warhammer gamer is to have an out-of-order camera angle where you can hardly get to see the action taking place on the battlefield.

However, with the addition of a Better Camera Mod, you can now view the action with a higher camera angle. With the introduction of a cinematic view, you can also experience a next-level cinematic scene during each battle by just pressing Alt + K.

Single Button Respec

One of the most important Mods in Warhammer 3 is the addition of a Single Press Respec.

Ever get that thought that you wasted all your skill points while you could’ve distributed them better? This is where the Single Button Respec Mod comes to your aid by providing you a reset button to all the skills distributed in exchange for 1000 gold.

However, this can only be done once per character. Although you can alter the mod into giving you unlimited resets, it’s still not recommended. So, you still need to carefully use your skill distribution.

Balanced AI Battles

The AI in Warhammer 3 has a bit of edge, making them far more superior than most players. Although this adds competition to the gameplay, it still gets annoying after a few battles.

Therefore, one of the most helpful mods in this situation is the Balance AI battle. This mod balances the AI’s stats for a fair fight rather than going beast mode on their opponents.

Improved Item Fusion

The best part about Warhammer 3 is that you can now fuse your items and create a new and improved set with better stats. However, you can only perform fusion between common, uncommon, and rare weapons.

With that said, the Improved Item Fusion mode helps you fuse different types of items, such as purple items for a golden item or a blue one, etc., making this mode extremely helpful for fusion.