How To Complete The Tomb Raider Ghost Hunter Challenge?

The “Ghost Hunter” challenge in Tomb Raider tests your exploration skills in the Coastal Forest. To complete it, you need to find and destroy 10 hidden totems scattered throughout the area. These skull-shaped totems are essential for acquiring experience points (XP) and can be a bit tricky to locate since you start this section without any weapons.

This guide will be your ultimate resource for completing the Ghost Hunter challenge. We’ll provide detailed locations for all 10 totems, helping you efficiently navigate the Coastal Forest and eliminate them quickly.

Totem #1: Coordinates – 712341, 3416065

Location. Head to the west region and through a narrow pathway; when you get to the edge of the cliff on the marked location, you will find the Totem hanging on a tree on your left side in Tomb Raider.

Totem #2: Coordinates – 712350, 3416074

Location. This Totem is right where you retrieved the bow at the beginning of the challenge near the waterfall.

Totem #3: Coordinates – 712351, 3416066

Location. For the third totem, you need to go to the southern side of the forest, where you find the deer at the beginning of the game. The Totem will be hanging from a cliff.

Totem #4: Coordinates – 712358, 3416062

Location. Head to the south side of the puddle; you will find the totem on the south side of the tree near the rock.

Totem #5: Coordinates – 712347, 3416069

Location. Move to the west side from the last totem, and you will find another totem on the western corner of a rock.

Totem #6: Coordinates – 712374, 3416108

Location. Now, find the bridge near the creek, and you will find the totem hanging on a tree on the left shore

Totem #7: Coordinates – 712374, 3416108

Location. From your previous location, go under the bridge to find the next Ghost Hunter Totem in Tomb Raider.

Totem #8: Coordinates – 712374, 3416108

Location. From the bridge, head northeast toward the rocks and run town to a stream leading to a small waterfall. When you get under a broken wooden bridge, you will find the Totem hanging under there.

Totem #9: Coordinates – 712368, 3416117

Location. Cross the creek and go above the stairs, and you will find a Totem hanging above the Buddha statue.

Totem #10: Coordinates – 712384, 3416126

Location. Head north to where you are expected to meet Dr. Whitman to open the gate. You will find the totem on the rooftop of the building on its right side.

Rewards for Completing the Ghost Hunter Challenge

You will receive the inconceivable trophy after destroying all 10 skull totems in the Coasten Forest.