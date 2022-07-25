Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Tidebreaker Location Guide

One of the best things while playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is exploring the exotic in-game world and searching for legendary items with unique features and effects. This installment is specifically fun due to its exclusive spells and the benefits they come with. They serve the same purpose as any weapon and help players face any trouble during their missions. This Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide will look into the Tidebreaker Spell, its locations, and its uses.

Before we jump into the location of Tidebreaker, here are a couple of things you need to know about it. Tidebreaker is a legendary spell book manufactured by Miraculum. It belongs to the Frost element. The drop chances of this legendary vary depending on how often you involve yourself in the boss fight and look through other resources.

Where To Find Tidebreaker In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

While many legendary items are easy to farm, Spells can be difficult to acquire. Not only because of their nature but also the uncertainty of it being in a specific location. While you can search through loot boxes and chests, you may spend more time than you desire. Moreover, Tidebreaker is acknowledged by Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands community as one of the best spells so far, so it becomes almost essential to acquire it.

The Tidebreaker Spell Book is part of the Coiled Captors DLC, an expansion of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. To farm it, players will have to purchase it first, and only then can they encounter different enemies and go through loot boxes that may have chances of dropping this Spell Book.

However, the easiest and most certain way of acquiring the Tidebreaker Spell Book is by fighting the “Chums,” the Old God in Dreamveil Overlook that you will fight towards the end of Coiled Captors.

As soon as you reach the end of your Coiled Captors run, you’ll encounter Chums, who appear as a dragon-looking creature with wide a mouth. Defeating Chums is actually easier than it looks. It has no armors and can be killed by using explosives. Using a weapon like Rouge Imp can get rid of this boss in under five seconds. Once killed, there are higher chances it will drop the Tidebreaker Spell Book.

If it doesn’t drop the legendary item in the first go, you may have to do the Coiled Captors run again and meet the boss towards the end. So do it as many times until you get the item. Players can also defeat Choas Bunnies that you’ll find in the area by dropping crystals on them. This farming method also has a higher Tidebreaker Spell Book drop rate.

Tidebreaker Stats And Effects

The Tidebreaker is a great spell to modify your builds. On its own, it’s not as exciting as it’s just like another Sunder spell, and the same effect can be found on the other items in DLC. However, if paired with the right gear, it becomes a great modifier in your builds.

Tidebreaker has a special effect that sends out a wave of Frost, which knockback enemies and applies the Soaked status effect on them. Enemies under the effect of Soaked take reduced damage from Fire attacks but bonus 150% damage from Frost and Lightning attacks. The rest of the stats on the Tidebreaker spell are randomized, although it does have a 6% chance to deal some Frost damage over time.

If you’re playing as Spellshot, you’ll also love this Spell, and adding this to your build is definitely worth it. You’ll get an extra boost while dealing with stronger bosses.