Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands The Protagonizer Location Guide

The Protagonizer is a legendary amulet that was introduced in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with the Molten Mirrors DLC.

Amulets can be equipped by players for additional damage and class-based stats. While the stats themselves are always random, having the right amulet is another way of strengthening your character builds. In this case, the Protagonizer improves your critical stats.

The following guide will explain where and how to loot the Protagonizer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Protagonizer In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Protagonizer requires you to own the Molten Mirrors DLC. The amulet is exclusive to the DLC and hence, even though the item is a world drop, you will only be able to randomly loot it once you have the Molten Mirrors DLC.

In addition to looting the Protagonizer as a world drop, you can also get the legendary amulet from the Wheel of Fate once you have defeated Fyodor, the Soul Warden.

The Protagonizer is not the only legendary item you can get by defeating Fyodor. The boss serves as a progression wall that blocks a number of legendary items that were introduced with the Molten Mirrors DLC.

Fealty Oath, a legendary ring that increases your overall damage and damage-affecting stats, can be taken from the Wheel of Fate after taking down Fyodor.

Similarly, you can also get the legendary Stab-O-Matic shotgun (probably one of the best shotguns in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands) that adds melee damage modifiers and increases the chance of a critical hit.

Protagonizer Stats And Effects

The Protagonizer’s special effect increases your ability critical hit chance and ability critical damage based on a fixed percentage of your Attunement points.

The percentage is always going to be random but you can expect around a 2% boost on average.