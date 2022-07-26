Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Fealty Oath Location Guide

Fealty Oath is a new legendary ring that was added in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with the Molten Mirrors DLC.

The ring increases your overall damage and damage-affecting stats like critical damage and fire rate, and more. Your weapon basically enables a beast mode when the Fealty Oath ring is activated.

The following guide will tell you where to find Fealty Oath in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Fealty Oath In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Fealty Oath can be looted in two ways. The ring is firstly a world drop, meaning that you can loot the item from any loot source but it has to be in the Molten Mirrors DLC.

The other way is to get Fealty Oath as a reward from the Wheel of Fate found in Dreamveil Overlookfor but only after defeating Fyodor, the Soul Warden.

As you make your way through the hurdles in Soul Warden, you’ll come across the Fyodor the Soul Warden boss at the end of the Molten Mirrors DLC where you’ll get an objective to Enter Fyodor’s Forge.

As you enter the Forge, you’ll find the boss standing at the Soul Cell. As you encounter him, you’ll start the Legendary Fyodor boss fight. Defeating him will not be easy, as you’ll not only engage in the boss fight, but you’ll also have to complete side objectives during this fight.

These objectives range from “Damaging machine batteries to lower the barriers” to “Escaping the gauntlet” before you have a chance to “Kill Fyodor”. Upon killing the boss, you’ll get rewarded with the Fealty Oath Legendary Ring.

However, that’s not all as you can quit and reload to farm the boss again and again for a chance to acquire the drops. The process is fairly simple, all you have to do is defeat the boss, save the game then quit. Upon re-entering the area, you’ll face the boss again.

Fealty Oath Stats and Effects

Fealty Oath when equipped, will increase gun damage, and critical damage along with the magazine size of your weapon. Apart from that, you’ll also be provided with a faster reload speed for all weapons by the same Vatu manufacturer. These effects will be increased by 50% for the next 6 seconds upon changing weapons.