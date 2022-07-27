Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Stab-O-Matic Location Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is heaven for those who want to try out various weapons that deal different types of elemental damage and have some stunning special effects. The Stab-O-Matic is one of the weapons featured in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This guide covers everything there is to know about Stab-O-Matic, including its location and stats.

Stab-O-Matic is a legendary shotgun manufactured by Hyperius in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This weapon deals melee damage and was introduced with the Molten Mirrors PRC. If the name rings some bells, The Stab-O-Matic, also known as the Face Puncher was featured in the Borderlands series of games.

Where To Find Stab-O-Matic In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Stab-O-Matic can be obtained at random from the loot sources in Molten Mirrors area of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Aside from that, it is also added to the Wheel of Fate, making it relatively easy to obtain.

However, it is worth noting that the Stab-O-Matic is only added to the Wheel of Fate after you defeat Fyodor the Soul Warden. As a reward for defeating Fyodor the Soul Warden for the first time, the Stab-O-Matic is added to the Wheel of Fate.

If you’re unaware, Fyodor the Soul Warden is the end boss of DLC 3. It should be noted that in order to play this DLC, you have to purchase it or you must have either the Chaotic Great Edition or the Season Pass.

Stab-O-Matic Stats And Effects

The Stab-O-Matic in TTW not only deals melee damage but also has a tonne of other characteristics, making it the ultimate melee weapon. Based on the character’s melee stats, the Stab-O-Matic adds melee damage modifiers and increases the chance of a critical hit.

To get the most out of this weapon, it is recommended that you use items or weapons that increase the percentage of melee bonus damage. This will alter how the Stab-O-Matic operates, transforming it into an entirely new and lethal weapon.

As aforementioned, Stab-O-Matic can be used to perform a variety of tasks, the most effective of which is probably the Raging Universal Soldier of Heroism.

When you deal melee damage, you have a 30% chance of reloading to full ammo. This makes the Stab-O-Matic the best shotgun because it eliminates the need to reload, giving you an infinite supply of ammo.