Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a number of Shrines scattered across its world that players can interact with to gain powerful buffs. The following Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shrine Pieces and Shrine Locations guide will mark all Shrines in the game as well as the Shrine pieces needed to unlock them.

How to Unlock Shrines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Shrines are worth tracking down, and you should definitely take time out to unlock as many Shrines as possible. Depending on the Shrine in question, players can gain permanent buffs such as increased movement speed, early cash injection, and more. However, you will need to first unlock a Shrine before being bestowed with its buff.

You must first locate all of the Shrine pieces for a particular Shrine. Some of these pieces can be found in the open world while others will require players to complete certain encounters.

Once you have collected all of the Shrine pieces, return to the Shrine in question to rebuild it. Once that is done, the Shrine will automatically grant you with a buff.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shrine Locations

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features six Shrines. They have all been marked and detailed below.

Mool Ah Shrine

Mool Ah is the first Shrine you’ll come across in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. To unlock it, you must locate its two missing pieces.

Mool Ah Shrine Piece Location #1

Go left from the Shrine to find the first of the two missing pieces. You’ll eventually come across a glowing door. When you interact with it, an encounter will be triggered.

Clear the encounter, and you’ll be on the other side by the end. There on the ridge, you can find your first piece of the Shrine.

Mool Ah Shrine Piece Location #2

This time around, head to the right of the Shrine. Proceed to the quest marker point where you’ll find a similar glowing door.

All you have to do is clear its encounters, and you’ll have your second piece by the end. Take it and return to rebuild the Shrine.

The Mool Ah Shrine buff will grant an additional 10% Gold.

Zoomios Shrine

Zoomios has four missing pieces for players to find.

Zoomios Shrine Piece Location #1

The first piece can be found just beyond the encounter door, next to the shrine. Its precise location is marked on the map below.

Simply clear the encounter to obtain the first piece of the Zoomios Shrine.

Zoomios Shrine Piece Location #2

To get your hands on the second piece, you need to head to the marked location and cross the bridge to find a glowing door.

Interact with it and beat its encounter to obtain the shrine piece.

Zoomios Shrine Piece Location #3

To track down the third piece of the Shrine head to the marked location. There towards the left, on the other side of the snowy area, you’ll find a glowing wooden door that holds the third piece.

To obtain the third piece, go inside and clear its encounters.

Zoomios Shrine Piece Location #4

This shrine piece can be found behind the door next to Queen’s Gate, which is marked on the map. Head to the location and grab the fourth and final shrine piece.

This will unlock the Zoomios Shrine. The shrine buff will increase your movement speed by 15%. This buff, however, will only work in the overworld.

Grindana Shrine

The Grindana Shrine, like Zoomios, requires all four of its pieces to be unlocked.

Grindana Shrine Piece Location #1

Simply head to the marked location and you’ll find a glowing door.

Interact with the door to start the encounter. Clear the battle and you’ll receive a Grindana Shrine Piece at the end.

Grindana Shrine Piece Location #2

To get your hands on the second piece, simply make your way to the marked location and look for a wooden glowing door.

Proceed inside to begin an encounter, which you must complete in order to obtain the Grindana Shrine Piece.

Grindana Shrine Piece Location #3

When you arrive at the marked location, Tina will inform you that it is a dungeon. The third piece can be found in the dungeon.

Head inside and clear all of the encounters to obtain the third Grindana Shrine piece.

Grindana Shrine Piece Location #4

The fourth and final piece of the Grindana Shrine is also hidden in a dungeon. Simply go to the marked location, and Tina will say that the next shrine piece might be in this dungeon.

The next piece, turns out, is in the dungeon. To obtain the final Grindana Shrine piece, proceed inside and clear all encounters.

Now that you have all four pieces, go to the Grindana Shrine and rebuild it. The Grindana Shrine buff will give you a 10% XP boost.

Throatus Punchus Shrine

The Throatus Punchus Shrine is next, and in order to unlock it, you must locate four of its missing pieces as well.

Throatus Punchus Shrine Piece Location #1

Head to the Drowned Abyss and look for a shining door to your right.

Proceed inside and clear all the encounters to find the first Throatus Punchus Shrine Piece.

Throatus Punchus Shrine Piece Location #2

The next shrine piece lies in the dungeon over Yonder. Head to the marked location to find the glowing entrance to the dungeon.

Move inside the dungeon and complete the encounter to gain to the shrine piece.

Throatus Punchus Shrine Piece Location #3

The third shrine piece is also located beyond a glowing door. Make your way to the marked location, and you’ll eventually come across a wooden shining doorway.

Continue through it and clear the encounters ahead to find the third shrine piece.

Throatus Punchus Shrine Piece Location #4

Proceed to the marked location; directly ahead of you will be a shining wooden door, inside of which is the next shrine piece.

Enter through the door and defeat all of the encounters to find the final Throatus Punchus Shrine Piece.

With the four shrine pieces in hand, head back and rebuilt the shrine. The Throatus Punchus Shrine buff will increase your critical hit damage by 10%.

Aaron G Shrine

Aaron G Shrine is the fifth shrine found in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. To rebuild it, you must find its four missing pieces.

Aaron G Shrine Piece Location #1

Go to the indicated location and look for a small structure with a glowing small entrance.

Head inside and clear the encounters in-store. Once the encounters are cleared, you’ll get the shrine piece.

Aaron G Shrine Piece Location #2

Head to the marked location. When you arrive at the location, you’ll notice a small structure perched inside a rock, with a glowing small entrance leading inside.

Head inside and you’ll be thrown into an encounter; finish it and you’ll be rewarded with the shrine piece at the end.

Aaron G Shrine Piece Location #3

This one, like the majority of the shrine pieces, is hidden behind a glowing door. To find a glowing door, go to the marked location.

Proceed inside the door and clear the encounter; at the end of the encounter, you’ll see the shrine piece. Take it and exit the area.

Aaron G Shrine Piece Location #4

The final Aaron G shrine piece is located in the overworld, nestled between some rocks. Head to the marked location and follow these directions to get to it.

When you arrive at the location, you’ll notice a small white structure in front of you. If you look to your right, you’ll notice a glow approaching. As you move towards it, it’ll be a shrine piece. Grab it.

Now go to the Aaron G Shrine and rebuild it with the shrine pieces you found. The Aaron G Shrine buff will grant you an additional 15% Loot Luck from both enemies and chests alike.

The Crazed Earl Shrine

The Crazed Earl Shrine is the sixth and final shrine featured in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It requires four of its missing pieces to rebuild.

The Crazed Earl Shrine Piece Location #1

Head to the marked location and directly ahead of you, you’ll find a glowing entrance to a cave.

To find the shrine piece, enter the cave and fight your way through the encounter.

The Crazed Earl Shrine Piece Location #2

Continue to the marked location for the second piece. You’ll find a glowing entrance next to the water body, beyond which is the next shrine piece.

Make your way through the entrance and clear the encounter ahead to find the shrine piece.

The Crazed Earl Shrine Piece Location #3

The next shrine piece can be found open in the overworld at the marked location on the map.

Simply go to the location, and the shrine piece will be directly ahead of you.

The Crazed Earl Shrine Piece Location #4

The final shrine piece is hidden within a dungeon. Head to the location indicated on the map to find the usual glowing entrance.

Move inside and clear the encounter to get the final shrine piece for the Crazed Earl Shrine.

Now with the four pieces of the Crazed Earl Shrine found, head to the shrine itself and use the pieces to rebuild it. The Crazed Earl Shrine buff will increase your chances of finding Moon Orbs by 10%.