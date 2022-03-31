Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Moon Orbs Farming Tips

Moon Orbs are a new type of currency in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that players will need to enchant their gear for the endgame content. They are hence fairly important. Make sure to not waste any of them because each Moon Orb will be vital when it comes to surviving the hard-hitting enemies during the late game. The following guide will show you how to farm Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Farm Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Even though Moon Orbs only become important during the late game, they will start appearing fairly early in the campaign. Several quests in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will reward you with Moon Orbs on completion.

You can also expect to loot Moon Orbs by killing enemies. However, with a pretty rare drop rate, you’ll have to kill a lot of enemies to come across some orbs.

Thankfully, you do not have to rely on luck for Moon Orbs. Once you’re done with the single-player campaign, you’ll gain access to the Chaos Chamber, an endgame dungeon with some of the meanest and most powerful enemies you’ve faced yet in the game.

The Chaos Chamber can be accessed from Brighthoof. Every instance will be completely random; with random enemies, random bosses, and random environments. The best part is that completing the Chaos Chamber will net you Moon Orbs.

Enter the Chaos Chamber as many times and slay as many enemies as possible to amass a ton of Moon Orbs.

How to Fse Moon Orbs in TTW

In addition to the Chaos Chamber, you’ll also unlock the Blacksmith’s shop after completing the main single-player campaign.

When you have enough Moon Orbs, use the Blacksmith machine to apply enhancements to your weapons.

It will be a rinse-and-repeat cycle from here on. Farm as many Moon Orbs as possible from the Chaos Chamber and then apply the best enchantments possible for the perfect character build in TTW.