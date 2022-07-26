Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Queen’s Cry Location Guide

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Queen’s Cry is a Pistol of Legendary Rarity which is manufactured by Stoker. The Queen’s Cry pistol is a world drop item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands meaning that it can be obtained from multiple different sources. The Queen’s Cry is a legendary Pistol having Frost elemental effects.

In this guide, we will explain where to find the Queen’s Cry pistol in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Queen’s Cry In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Queen’s Cry is a World drop item, meaning that it can be randomly dropped by any of the multiple loot sources present in the game such as chests, defeating bosses, loot boxes, etc.

Depending upon your luck, you will be able to find the Queen’s Cry sooner or later from any of the loot sources in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, Queen’s Cry also has a higher chance of getting dropped from the Dragon Lord, who is the final boss of the game.

Dragon Lord boss can be found in Crest of Fate in The Fearamid. Make sure you also loot the chest spawns under the Dragon Lord boss arena as they also have a higher chance of giving out the Queen’s Cry.

Note that the Dragon Lord also has a higher chance to drop the Corrupted Platemail for dark magic players.

Queen’s Cry Stats And Effects

Queen’s Cry may be just a pistol but has the ability to drop something much larger. When shooting at enemies with the legendary pistol, you have a chance to summon a frost meteor that deals a massive 300% frost splash damage to all enemies in the area. Be sure to move out of the way because the meteor damage also impacts you and your friendlies.

Queen’s Cry also has a secondary firing mode in which it shoots darts that affect the enemy with electric bolts. The best way to use the Queen’s Cry is to use its darts to paralyze the enemies and then switch back to the shooting mode to deal as much damage as you can to the enemy while they are immobilized.

Queen’s Cry is one of the best pistols in the game and is a must-use weapon for Spore Warden, Brr-Zerker, and Spellshot classes.