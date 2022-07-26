Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Corrupted Platemail Location Guide

Corrupted Platemail is a legendary armor from manufacturer Kleave that boosts your dark magic damage and efficiency in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you are looking to increase your chances of survival, the Corrupted Platemail is the way to go.

The following guide will show you where and how to get the Corrupted Platemail in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Corrupted Platemail In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Corrupted Platemail is a world drop item, meaning that the armor can drop from any loot source in the game. While the drop chance is not known, the RNG of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gives you a small chance of looting Corrupted Platemail from even normal enemies.

There is a higher chance to get Corrupted Platemail from the Dragon Lord who you face at the end of the main story. If you want the fight then be sure to bring along weapons with fire, poison, and shock so you can give the boss enough damage.

If you are looking to farm this boss, get ready for a grind. The Dragon Lord is a long boss fight and repeating the fight over and over again is going to get frustrating.

You can increase your chances by finding all the Lucky Dice in the game or wearing an amulet to boost your Loot Luck chance.

Corrupted Platemail Stats and Effects

This armor provides you with extra protection and strength so you can last long. It will convert 30% of the damage that you will receive to dark magic damage. Apart from this, this armor will also increase the efficiency of dark magic by 30%. If you somehow get it, it will prove to be one of the best armors to be used in the game.