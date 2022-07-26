Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Overflow Bloodbag Location Guide

Overflow Bloodbag is a legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This amulet is manufactured by Vatu and provides you with a health bonus each time you heal from Dark Magic.

The following guide will explain where to find Overflow Bloodbag in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Overflow Bloodbag In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Overflow Bloodbag is a part of the World Drop loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, meaning that it can be obtained from random loot sources. You, however, have a higher chance to loot Overflow Bloodbag from the Death Rattler boss.

As you progress into the Wonderlands, you’ll come across the Death Rattler boss at the Fearamid. Once you’re at the location, you’ll find a large catwalk with lightning on it.

Simply stick to the left of the catwalk and walk towards the area where you’ll find the Ancient Obelisk drop. However, before you can encounter the boss himself, you’ll have to engage in a gunfight against enemies ranging from Mushroom Companions to Bowler Cyclops.

Once you’ve cleared the area, the Death Rattler will enter the arena and you’ll start the boss fight. This boss is fairly easy to beat despite having two health bars, especially considering how he lacks any move-set.

Throughout the fight, all you have to do is dodge a purple energy beam that he shoots at you. Also, keep a safe distance and keep shooting him with ranged attacks to drain all his health and in the end take your chances to loot the Overflow Bloodbag amulet.

Note that since there is no guaranteed item drop, you might have to farm this boss over and over again to get the Overflow Bloodbag amulet.

Overflow Bloodbag Stats and Effects

Overflow Bloodbag is probably the best amulet for dark magic players. The amulet increases your maximum health every time you heal from dark magic.

Hence, in a long gunfight, you can stack up health to become a boss of sorts yourself. Just keep in mind that Overflow Bloodbag only activates when your health is full.

Any maximum health points that you gained from the amulet will be lost when fast traveling or when entering Save Your Soul. Interestingly, unequipping Overflow Bloodbag will not remove the health bonuses.