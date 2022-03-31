To help you out with finding Ancient Obelisks, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the exact location of all eleven Ancient Obelisks in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

What are Ancient Obelisks in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The open world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is filled with all kinds of collectibles for you to find. These collectibles come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from small items you can pick up to massive structures you can activate. One of the most rewarding collectibles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the Ancient Obelisk.

An Ancient Obelisk is a structure that looks like a small tower. There is one Ancient Obelisk on every map in the game, excluding the overworld. This makes for eleven of these towers in total.

When you find an Ancient Obelisk, you can interact with it to start a challenge. You’ll be ambushed by hordes of enemies and then a final boss in this challenge.

If you defeat all of the enemies and the boss of the Ancient Obelisk, you’ll be rewarded with some valuable loot, including weapons, gear, and experience.

You need to follow no sequence when finding the Ancient Obelisks, but it’s better to do them as you progress through the map instead of returning for them later. This is because the loot you get from the Ancient Obelisks is very useful, and it’ll help you out a lot to progress further in the game.

Now that you’re up to speed with what the Ancient Obelisks look like and what they do, let’s dive into the location of all Ancient Obelisks in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands All Ancient Obelisk Locations

There are eleven Ancient Obelisks for you to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The exact location of each Ancient Obelisk is listed below.

Mount Craw Ancient Obelisk Location

The Mount Craw Ancient Obelisk is located in the eastern corner of the map. As a prerequisite for this Ancient Obelisk, you’ll need to finish the “Goblins Tired of Oppression” side quest.

If you haven’t completed it, you won’t be able to access the area in which this Ancient Obelisk is present. The enemies you’ll face in the Mount Craw Ancient Obelisk challenge are Goblins and Trolls, and the final boss will be Pigwart.

Weepwild Dankness Ancient Obelisk Location

The Weepwild Dankness Ancient Obelisk is located in the map’s southeast corner.

The enemies you’ll face in the Weepwild Dankness Ancient Obelisk challenge are Skeletons and Shrooms, and the final boss will be a Monstrous Shroom.

Queen’s Gate Ancient Obelisk Location

The Queen’s Gate Ancient Obelisk is located at the northern tip of the map. The enemies you’ll face in the Queen’s Gate Ancient Obelisk challenge are Goblins and Trolls, and the final boss will be Doll the Troll.

Tangledrift Ancient Obelisk Location

The Tangledrift Ancient Obelisk is located on the western side of the map. The enemies you’ll face in the Tangledrift Ancient Obelisk challenge are Wyverns, and the final boss will be the Obsidian Wyvern.

Wargtooth Shallows Ancient Obelisk Location

The Wargtooth Shallows Ancient Obelisk is located at the southern tip of the map. The enemies you’ll face in the Wargtooth Shallows Ancient Obelisk challenge will be Dogfish and Hammerheads, and the final boss will be The Great Wight.

Drowned Abyss Ancient Obelisk Location

The Drowned Abyss Ancient Obelisk is located in the northwest corner of the map, but you’ll have to unlock the area first.

To unlock the area with the Ancient Obelisk, you have to play through the main story until you start the quest named “A Mortal Coil.” You then have to progress through this quest until you’ve done the fish sacrifice.

Once you’ve done that, a door in this area will be unlocked, granting you access to the Ancient Obelisk. The enemies you’ll face in the Drowned Abyss Ancient Obelisk challenge are Whelps and Crabs, and the final boss will be King Q’urub Hullsunder.

Crackmast Cove Ancient Obelisk Location

The Crackmast Cove Ancient Obelisk is located at the spawn point of the map. After entering Crackmast Cove, follow the path up ahead until you reach the waterfall to your left.

Go through the water to find the Ancient Obelisk. The enemies you’ll face in the Crackmast Cove Ancient Obelisk challenge are Skeletons, and the final boss will be Lissia Iron–Wrought.

Karnock’s Wall Ancient Obelisk Location

The Karnock’s Wall Ancient Obelisk is located on the western side of the map. Play through the main story until you start the quest named “The Son of a Witch” to unlock this area.

In this quest, you’ll eventually cross a cavern. Once you’ve done that, head towards the left to find the Ancient Obelisk.

The final boss of the Karnock’s Wall Ancient Obelisk challenge is Shara, Dust–Begotten.

Sunfang Oasis Ancient Obelisk Location

The Sunfang Oasis Ancient Obelisk is located in the north-eastern part of the map. Once you reach this area, go through the archway in the cavity below and follow the path to the right to find the Ancient Obelisk.

The enemies you’ll face in the Sunfang Oasis Ancient Obelisk challenge are Coiled Spitters, Impalers, and Headhunters, and the final boss will be Oculus.

Ossu-Gol Necropolis Ancient Obelisk Location

The Ossu-Gol Necropolis Ancient Obelisk is located to the west of the northern-most point of the map. The final boss of the Ossu-Gol Necropolis Ancient Obelisk challenge is Mandiblon, Chomper of Skulls.

The Fearmind Ancient Obelisk Location

The Fearmind Ancient Obelisk is located in the southern part of the map. Once you’re at the area shown on the map, go through the large doorway and run down to the area below to find the Ancient Obelisk. The final boss of the Fearmind Ancient Obelisk challenge is the Death Rattler.