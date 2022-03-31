Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands All Lost Marbles Locations

The world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland has dozens of collectibles that you can gather to learn more lore about the game and get unique rewards and items from them. This guide will cover all Lost Marbles that you can find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and their locations.

How to Find all Lost Marble Locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Lost Marbles are scattered across all regions of the map in the locations you visit during the main story missions. These marbles contain the memory of the previous hero, the savior of this land.

Collecting the Lost Marbles will give you XP points and Gold on each of them, and collecting all 24 of the Lost Marbles will permanently increase your Strength by 10%.

Below, we have listed the locations of every Lost Marbles in each region with a brief description of how to get them. Most of the Lost Marbles can only be collected after you have progressed through some parts of the main story or completed the main missions in that region.

Queen’s Gate Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #1

From the marked location facing the castle, head towards it and go left towards the dirt ramp. The Lost Marble will be right in front of you, and you can collect it by smashing the marble with a melee hit.

Lost Marble #2

Start from outside the castle and head inside where the statue is. Take a left and then straight towards where the electric arrows are being shot from. The Lost Marble will be just to the left of the electric arrows trap.

Brightoof Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #3

Head towards the marked location on the map and enter Izzy’s Fizzies bar. Take a right and go upstairs. Go outside and across the wooden log towards the other roof.

The Lost Marble will be on the other side of the roof within a nest with other barrels.

Lost Marble #4

The location of this marble will be inside the building and behind a locked room. To enter the room, you first need to complete the main story mission of this region to clear the water.

Right on the location of the Lost Marble will be a bridge that leads to the building. Under the bridge is a secret path that you can take and climb up using the ladder. It will lead you to the room with the Lost Marble and other loot.

Mount Craw Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #5

At the marked location is a house that you can climb on. To the west side of the house will be a small ledge that you can jump to. On that ledge will be a Lost Marble.

Lost Marble #6

From the marked location, look to the left, and you will see a house and a mountain behind the house. Climb to the top of the mountain using the ladder, and you will find a Lost Marble there.

Weepwild Dankness Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #7

Just at the entrance of an area towards the north of this region, there will be a few platforms that you can jump on. One of the platforms will have a Lost Marble that you can collect.

Lost Marble #8

When on the objective of entering the Heart of the Forest during the Thy Bard, With A Vengeance mission, you will come across an open area with a lot of purple glowing crystals around.

Using our marked location, go to your left and jump on the mushrooms to go towards the area above. You will find a Lost Marble and some loot here.

Tangledrift Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #9

At the marked location, look at the side of the cliff to find a blue void that you can jump in. It will take you to the location where the Lost Marble is.

Lost Marble #10

From the marked location, look toward the three floating platforms. Jump from one to another to reach the last Lost Marble of this region.

Wargtooth Shallows Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #11

At the marked location, you will see a wrecked ship. Go inside the wreck, and you will find the Lost Marble.

Lost Marble #12

Right at the location marked above, look above to find an Anchor hanging with a chain. Shoot the chain to drop the anchor below and reveal a staircase. Go down to find a Lost Marble and more loot.

Drowned Abyss Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #13

Look to your left from the marked location and get on the purple jumpy thing. It will send you across the other platform. Keep following the path, and you will find a Lost Marble at the end of it.

Lost Marble #14

At the marked location will be a broken-down ship that you can get on. Go across the ship and climb to the platform on the left by jumping from the nose of the ship. The Lost Marble will be found on the platform.

Crackmast Cove Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #15

Go straight from the marked location and get on the wrecked ship. The Lost Marble will be on the ship.

Lost Marble #16

Head straight from the location we have marked and climb up the ladder. Look to your left and jump down to find a Lost Marble.

Karnock’s Wall Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #17

Look to your right to find a blue wall blocking the room. Interact with the machine on the left side of the blue door to smash it. Behind the blue wall will be a Lost Marble.

Lost Marble #18

Same as the previous one, look to your left from the marked location to find another blue barrier blocking the path. Interact with the machine outside to break the barrier. Go inside and jump on the platform on your left.

Jump to the other platform, and you will find the Lost Marble in the open.

Sunfang Oasis Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #19

Start from our location on the map and enter the area. Then, go straight ahead and jump across towards the platform to find a Lost Marble.

Lost Marble #20

Head straight from the marked location and enter the room with a statue on your left. The statue will be carrying the Lost Marble in its hands.

Ossu-Gol Necropolis Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #21

This area is like a maze, and finding the Lost Marble will be harder. Go to the top of the platform and look for wooden blocks that you can jump on.

From there, jump to the roof of the house underneath the shed. The Lost Marble will be beside the fire.

Lost Marble #22

Fast travel to the Sandchoked Catacombs location in the region and go straight from there. The whole area will be a slide downwards. A rock with Lost Marble on top of it will be in the middle of the slide.

Jump on the rock while sliding downwards to get the Lost Marble.

The Fearamind Lost Marble Locations

Lost Marble #23

From the marked location, go straight slightly towards the edge and look down to find a ledge. Jump on the ledge and collect the Lost Marble.

Lost Marble #24

Go to the marked location and look to the left, where you will find the Lost Marble behind the big machines.