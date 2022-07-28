Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Joint Training Location Guide

One of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Legendary Amulets is Joint Training. The standard game includes this amulet and so, you won’t be needing to purchase any expansion packs.

Joint Training improves your attack by increasing both your own and your partner’s critical hits. Your allies will be able to score more critical hits once you do so, increasing your critical hit damage in the process.

The following guide will tell you where to loot the Joint Training amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Joint Training In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Joint Training amulet is a world drop just like many of the other legendary items in the game. You hence have a chance of looting the legendary amulet from any available loot source in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands which includes chests, bosses, and even normal enemies.

You can collect all of the Lucky Dice to increase your loot chances as well as equip an amulet to increase your Loot Luck chance. The Bunnies in the Chaos Chamber are another source of it. Maximize your crystals during your Chaos Chamber Run to improve your chances.

That being said, you have a higher chance of looting Joint Training from Obsidian Wyvern in Tangledrift. You cannot enter this location until you have finished the mission Emotion of the Ocean and have gained access to the Ocean. Talk to the magic bean there, and it will give you the mission from there.

To take on the Obsidian Wyvern, locate the Ancient Obelisk in Tangledrift. Before farming for legendary goods, be sure to raise your loot luck. You’ll have a better probability of getting them as a result.

Joint Training Stats And Effects

Joint Training mitigates your critical hits to your companions. Every time you do a critical hit, your companions and allies will see their critical hit chance get increased by 80% for 6 seconds.

When their critical hit chance increases, your critical hit damage will be increased by 30% for the same 6-second duration.

Joint Training, hence, runs a useful loop where the longer the battle, the more damage you and your allies will dish out.