Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Inflammation Location Guide

Inflammation is another legendary spell book that you can loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to cast fire spells.

The Wyrdweaver-manufactured spell book acts more or less like a flamethrower in the game and proves excellent to fry enemy groups to crisp.

The following guide will tell you where to find Inflammation and what its special effects are in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Inflammation In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a Borderlands game and that means all items can only be found randomly in the world. Inflammation is hence also a world drop and you only have a chance to loot the spell book from any loot source such as chests and enemies.

That being said, Inflammation has a higher chance to drop from the Shara, Dust-Begotten, in Karnok’s Wall. She is a serpent-witch hybrid boss that deals poison damage.

Take note that she only has a higher chance to drop Inflammation upon death. There is no guarantee that you will loot the spell book on your first. This boss is though something you can farm repeatedly to get the spell book.

To find Shara, head to the location marked on the map below at Karnok’s Wall. This location is called Soultorn Rise. From here, head to the Obelisk location in the north as marked on the map below.

To cross the cliff, shoot the crystal and then use it as a platform to jump over to the other side of the cliff.

Activate the obelisk and you will have to face multiple waves of enemies. Survive and Shara will come forth in the end.

Inflammation Stats And Effects

Inflammation casts a fire stream to deal fire damage. This damage type is particularly effective against flesh enemies, and it increases your overall damage and status effect by 30%.

You can cast this spell multiple times but watch out for the spell charges. You can cast a maximum of three spells by holding down the cast button.

Inflammation is a nice addition to your Spellshot builds in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Just note that Inflammation has a limited range. You will have to get close to ensure that the fire stream catches every enemy.